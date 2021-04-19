OTTAWA -- A mild start to the work week, but the temperature is expected to climb. Monday might be the warmest, sunniest day of the week.

Environment Canada is forecasting sun and clouds with a high of 18 degrees.

Overnight there will be a few clouds, increasing cloudiness late this evening then a few showers. The wind will gust to 40 km/hour after midnight.

Tuesday will be cloudy and rainy- a high of 11 and a low of minus 2 degrees.

Wednesday could bring a mix of rain or snow, a chilly high of only 4.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy and a change of flurries and rain showers.