OTTAWA -- Enjoy the unseasonably warm weather on Friday if you can, Ottawa. It won't last long.

After an early morning cloud cover clears, Friday's high is expected to be a summer-like 21 C. That's more than 10 degrees above the seasonal norm, according to Environment Canada.

With the humidex, it will feel more like 26.

But the summer-like conditions come to a screeching halt on Saturday. There will be showers overnight and in the morning, and the high is a mere 6 C. Saturday night. the low will plunge to -3 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 5 C, with a chance of flurries in the evening.

There's also a chance of rain showers or flurries on Monday, with a high hovering around 3 C. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking similar to that.