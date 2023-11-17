String of Ottawa events linked to antisemitism alarms local Jewish community

A string of events in Ottawa linked to antisemitism is creating alarm among Jewish people in the capital city, with a community leader saying the Israel-Hamas war is exposing hatred that has existed for years.

An Ottawa woman is facing charges after gasoline was poured in the clinical area of the General Campus of The Ottawa Hospital last week, including attempted arson to endanger life and damage property.

There were messages left nearby that police described as related to the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, although they said they did not believe the incident was motivated by hate.

In another case, a man was charged with hate-motivated offences after an Ottawa rabbi reported being threatened over the phone.

Idan Scher told CBC News that the man ranted about how the Jewish community supports Israel and argued they should be killed.

Another man was charged with assault and criminal harassment in connection to an altercation at a gas station in the Kanata area of Ottawa, which police said involved antisemitic statements.

Earlier this week, CTV News reported that someone broke into and damaged a flower shop that is a well-known supplier for Jewish synagogues and establishments.

Police said the store has close ties to the Jewish community, though it is not clear whether the incident was hate-motivated.

"'All of these incidents are certainly disturbing for people. They raise the level of anxiety for sure," said Sarah Beutel, interim CEO of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa.

She said people are worried about sending their children to a school at the federation's main campus, and seniors and employees at a nearby long-term care home are concerned. The threats have led to a constant police presence in the area, which Beutel said is also anxiety-inducing.

She also said the Jewish community is not letting the anxiety get in the way of their daily lives. She said more people are taking part in community events and religious services.

"There is a strong desire now when people are feeling the effects of what's happening across the world, in Israel and here at home for people to seek out community, wanting to be together," said Beutel. "So while its raised the level of anxiety, people are not cowering in fear."

Beutel said hatred toward the Jewish community has been building for years in Canada "at alarming rates."

"But the war that broke out on Oct. 7 brought this to a whole new level, and since then we haven't had to sound the alarm because it's so prevalent that I think everyone is realizing what is happening," she said.

There were 306 antisemitic hate crimes reported in Canada in 2019, according to Statistics Canada.

That figure has continued to grow, rising to 331 in 2020, 487 in 2021 and 502 in 2022.

Jewish people have consistently been the most-targeted religious group for hate crimes in Canada during that time period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.