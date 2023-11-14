Man charged for assault and anti-Semitic statements at Kanata gas station

A 50-year-old Carleton Place man has been charged for assault and making anti-Semitic statements at a gas station in Kanata.

The Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit says that the incident occurred on Oct. 18 at about 6:15 p.m. on the 500 block of Terry Fox Drive.

The suspect, while at a gas pump at the station, engaged in an altercation with another client, assaulted the victim and made anti-Semitic statements.

The victim sustained minor injuries. Police did not provide further details on the incident.

A 50-year-old man of Carleton Place, Ont., who was not named, was charged on Tuesday with assault and criminal harassment.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.

Ottawa police have said they are concerned about a rise in hate-motivated incidents and crimes against Jewish and Muslim residents in the city since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last month.

On Nov. 6, police said a 29-year-old man was charged with various hate-motivated offences after an Ottawa rabbi received a threatening phone call.