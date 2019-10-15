

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





The union representing Ontario high school teachers will hold strike votes in the coming weeks.

Ontario Secondary School Teacher's Federation president Harvey Bischof says voting will be finished by November 15th.

He says the government is refusing to deal with substantive issues at the bargaining table, and will not discuss important issues like staffing levels in schools.

OSSTF represents more than 5000 teachers and support workers in Ottawa's public school board. The union does not represent any teachers or workers in Ottawa's Catholic school board.