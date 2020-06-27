OTTAWA -- The cleanup was underway Saturday evening after severe thunderstorms moving through eastern Ontario flooded roads in Kingston, and left a trail of damage at a campground in Delta, Ontario.

Environment Canada had issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for Ottawa and eastern Ontario Saturday afternoon and evening.

At 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Environment Canada said a storm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain was moving through the Kingston, Odessa and Napanee area.

Environment Canada's Rob Kuhn tells CTV News Ottawa a line of thunderstorms formed northwest of Kingston Saturday evening, stalled over the city for approximately an hour before moving on and weakening.

Kuhn says a weather station in Kingston recorded 36 millimetres of rain between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., while radar suggested some areas received 50 to 65 millimetres of rain during the two hour period.

Just after 8 p.m., pictures posted to social media showed flooded roads in Kingston.

A Twitter video posted by Tilly Elliott showed someone swimming down Lombardy Street in Kingston.

In Delta, Ontario, approximately 120 kilometres west of Ottawa, Amy Gray shared pictures with CTV News Ottawa of damage to a campground at Lower Beverley Lake Park.

"We are very lucky to have only lost our awning, with no other damage to our trailer," Gray said.

Gray added some people lost their vehicles and trailers at the campsite.

Kuhn tells CTV News Ottawa that it appears a "downburst" hit the campground early Saturday evening, with winds gusts up to 100 kilometres an hour.

Some areas may have received 10 to 15 millimetres of rain as the storm moved quickly through the region.

All weather warnings were lifted for Ottawa and eastern Ontario at 9 p.m.