Storm debris cleanup ends June 24
The city of Ottawa is asking residents who still have debris from the May 21 storm to ensure it’s all at the curb before the end of next week.
The city has been collecting storm debris since the derecho that blew across Ottawa on the May long weekend with 190 km/h winds, but officials warned it would take time. That time is nearly up.
“Before next Friday, residents who still have tree and other organic debris remaining on their properties should take advantage of this special pick up – ensuring this material is placed near the curb but clear from the roadway, sidewalks or fire hydrants,” the city says. “Wherever possible, residents are encouraged to bundle organic waste from fallen or damaged trees to facilitate collection.”
The cleanup from the May 21 storm is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars. Hydro Ottawa said its costs alone to reconnect 180,000 customers run in the $30 million range.
The city says after June 24, any remaining debris will have to be properly sized to be picked up during normal weekly leaf and yard waste collection.
- Branches can be bundled and tied using twine or other organic material.
- Individual branches should be less than 10 centimetres (4 inches) in diameter.
- Bundles must be less than 1.2 metres (four feet) in length and 60 centimetres (two feet) in width
- Smaller twigs and brush can be bagged in paper leaf and yard waste bags.
Larger, organic storm-related waste will be accepted free-of-charge at Trail Road Waste Facility, located at 4475 Trail Rd., until Saturday, June 25.
The city is reminding residents that private trees on residential properties that are damaged are the responsibility of the homeowner. Homeowners should check with their insurance company to see if their coverage will pay for tree removal. Vulnerable residents can contact Samaritan’s Purse at 1-844-547-2663 for assistance.
