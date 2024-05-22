Ottawa ranks 30th in Canada for work-life balance, report finds

The City of Ottawa is one of the top cities in Ontario to find a work-life balance, according to a new report.

Point2 released a new report looking at work-life balance in Canada's 100 largest cities, analyzing 30 key metrics covering work intensity, health and wellbeing and liveability covering work hours, available healthcare professionals, commute times and things to do after work.

Ottawa ranked 8th in Ontario and 30th in Canada for work-life balance. The report notes working from home leads to an improved work-life balance, with 44 per cent of people in Ottawa having the opportunity for a hybrid work schedule. Ottawa ranked second in Canada for the percentage of people working from home.

When it comes to liveability, Ottawa ranks 20th for average greenness, 20th for walking score and 27 for performing arts per 10,000 people. Ottawa did rank 82 out of 100 for cost living when it comes to rent, 79 for cost living-utilities and 37 for percentage of people spending less than 30 per cent of income on housing costs.

Lévis, Que. ranked first in Canada for work-life balance in Canada, followed by Quebec City, the District of North Vancouver, Burlington and Blainville, Que.

Montreal placed 32nd and Toronto ranked 49th out of 100 Canadian cities for work-life balance.