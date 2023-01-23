Stopped Ottawa LRT train causes delays

A stopped LRT train is causing delays for commuters on the Confederation Line on Monday.

OC Transpo tweeted just before 9:15 a.m. that trains were being held at some stations due to a stopped train.

OC Transpo later said that service at Lyon, Pimisi and Bayview stations was only on eastbound platforms due to the stopped train, and passengers would have to change trains at Lyon.

Line 1: Trains are being held at some stations due to a stopped train. Delays may be experienced, as a result. We are working to resolve the matter. Updates to follow. https://t.co/KeurMtkrK9 — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) January 23, 2023

One passenger tweeted a photo from Tunney's Pasture Station saying that passengers were being put on replacement buses.

A Reddit user posted a photo around 9:10 a.m. saying a train had been stopped near Tunney's Pasture for about 15 minutes.

The LRT resumed full service nearly two weeks ago after part of the line was shut down for six days following some freezing rain.

