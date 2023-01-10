Ottawa LRT to resume full service Tuesday evening

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing

An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is 'not home quite just yet,' as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina