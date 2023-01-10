Ottawa LRT to resume full service Tuesday evening

Ottawa's light rail line is expected to fully reopen Tuesday evening, six days after freezing rain caused a partial shutdown of the system.

"The system repairs and verification testing progressed on schedule today. As a result, I’m pleased to inform you that we expect full O-Train Line 1 service from Tunney’s Pasture to Blair station to resume this evening," a memo from transit services general manager Renée Amilcar said Tuesday afternoon.

LRT service has been disrupted between uOttawa and Tremblay stations in the middle of the Confederation Line since Wednesday night, when two trains were stopped during freezing rain.

Two other trains later became stuck as crews attempted to remove ice from the wires and remove one of the previously stuck trains, causing further damage to the overhead power system on the track.

Overnight, crews finished repairing the section of the overhead catenary system that powers the train, Amilcar said Tuesday. Next, OC Transpo and outside experts hired by the city will review Rideau Transit Maintenance's plan to restore service.

Once that happens, the system will be re-energized and crews will recover the two trains that are still truck on the track.

"We will send notification to Council and customers once full Line 1 is in service," Amilcar said.

OC Transpo says there will be a media availability with more details at 5:30 p.m.

➡️Yesterday, the repairs and inspections to the overhead wires that power the train were completed.



➡️Final inspections & adjustment of the track is now underway.



➡️Once the work has been reviewed by our team and external experts, the system will be re-energized. 2/5 — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 10, 2023

OC Transpo running more replacement buses

OC Transpo is running more replacement buses on Tuesday after a packed commute Monday.

The additional R1 buses come after many commuters expressed frustration with crowded buses and long waits to get to and from work.

"We've listened to your feedback & adjusted R1 service to better serve customers," OC Transpo tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Despite the additional buses, some passengers still experienced delays and overcrowding, particularly at Hurdman Station, Amilcar said Tuesday morning.

"Wherever possible, extra R1 buses were sent to Hurdman to increase capacity," she said.

Passengers boarding an R1 bus at Lees Station on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

Service along the LRT on Tuesday is running just as it did on Monday. O-Train service is running between Tunney’s Pasture to uOttawa in the west and Tremblay and Blair in the east.

R1 bus service is operating between Blair and Rideau stations, skipping Cyrville Station, OC Transpo says.

One apparent effect of the additional R1 buses is a further strain on routes elsewhere in the system. About 50 trip cancellations were been reported on OC Transpo's live Twitter feed Tuesday morning.

- Trains are available from Tunney’s Pasture to uOttawa in the west and between Tremblay and Blair in the east.

➡️ R1 bus service will operate between Rideau and Blair stations.

➡️ We will deploy staff to all transit stations during peak periods to assist customers.



2/4 — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) January 10, 2023

R1 still running during afternoon commuite

While OC Transpo says it expects to have service restored Tuesday, the afternoon commute will continue to operate with train loops in the east and west ends and R1 buses between Rideau and Blair stations.

OC Transpo says trains between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations and between Blair and Tremblay stations should arrive every five minutes. R1 service will continue to skip Cyrville Station as before. The transit service says the demand for R1 will continue to affect routes elsewhere in the bus network.

➡Trains continue to run from Tunney’s Pasture to uOttawa in the west and between Tremblay and Blair in the east. Train service will be approximately every 5 minutes. 2/5 pic.twitter.com/01gidaNKIw — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) January 10, 2023

Affected area has seen problems before

The area of track where the problems occurred last Wednesday has seen other issues over the past year that have disrupted train service, once for several days.

In February 2022, a wire on an LRT car broke and stopped service between uOttawa and Tremblay stations for about nine hours.

A lightning strike near Lees station damaged the line in July 2022, requiring approximately 900 metres of wire be replaced. Service was offline between uOttawa and Tremblay stations for four and a half days.

In December, there was a mechanical failure on the overhead catenary system near Lees Station, disrupting service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations for the better part of a day.