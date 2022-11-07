Stittsville street named after Canadian veteran

Roger Griffiths was 73 when he died in 1988. His role in the Second World War now being honoured with a street sign.

“He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1942 because he felt like it was the right thing to do,” says Roger’s daughter Lynn Griffiths. “He served as a flying officer and he was a flying instructor for the commonwealth pilot training program.”

Right now there is a temporary sign in place, but will soon be replaced with a permanent one. A poppy on the sign signifies the street is honouring a veteran.

“His family and the residents of Ottawa are proud to have his memory live on in our city,” says Mayor Jim Watson. “And today we honor his service with a street in his name.”

Dozens of family and friends were in attendance for an official ceremony at City Hall.

“It means everything,” says Roger’s son Ian Griffiths. “He was a very proud man, a very proud Canadian.”

“Today's ceremony shows the deep respect that we have for all the brave Canadians who have worn a military uniform. In times of war, military conflict and peace, they have proudly defended the ideals that we as a country believe in," said Ottawa West—Nepean Member of Parliament Anita Vandenbeld.

Roger Griffiths also served in public office in his community of Stittsville.

“He ran for council, he served eight years in total and then was on council when he passed away,” says Lynn. “But he served with legendary people like Anton Wittenberg and Betty Hill.”