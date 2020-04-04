OTTAWA -- Looking for ways to help out during the novel coronavirus pandemic?

Statistics Canada says you can do something important for your friends and neighbours: fill out a new survey on the impacts of COVID-19 on Canadians.

The agency needs information about people’s economic situations and physical and mental well-being to assess communities’ needs during and after the pandemic, to help plan support measures.

“Since the start of this pandemic, Canadians have shown great solidarity toward one another,” a note on StatsCan’s website says. “We encourage you to keep this momentum going by letting us know how you are coping during this pandemic and how it has affected your life.

“We need as many Canadians as possible to participate—from coast to coast to coast."

The survey, which StatsCan says takes about five minutes, asks Canadians which precautions they’ve taken to reduce their risk of exposure to the virus, which sources of public health information they find most helpful, and a handful of other questions about their financial and socioeconomic situation.

The online survey runs until April 16. You can fill it out here.