Saint Margaret Mary Church is closing its doors after nearly 90 years in Old Ottawa South.

The church at Sunnyside and Fairbairn Avenue is “no longer financially viable” due to lack of revenue and declining numbers in the congregation.

Father Pierre Champoux has guided the congregation for three years. He says, “Once we started to look at the finances and how many people were here it is difficult when you are faced with the communication of the facts.”

He says the church needs a lot of repairs including brickwork that would mean “a lot of money that we simply didn’t have. “

Sunday, the church held its final mass. A reception followed for parishioners to reminisce and mark the milestones held in the church.

Judy Cedar’s family history dates back with this church to the 1950s. “It’s something about roots. Once the roots were planted deeply here it just continued.”

She now goes to this church with her daughter and granddaughter Adelaide – She says, “Her mother and father were married here at Saint Margaret Mary and her brother and sister were baptized here.”

Parishioners will now go to Blessed Sacrament at Fourth Avenue and Percy in the Glebe, or other nearby churches.

The future of the building is still unclear and will be up to the Archdiocese of Ottawa.