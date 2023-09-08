St. Laurent Centre temporarily evacuated for 'safety reasons,' Ottawa police say

St. Laurent Centre reopened for shopping Friday afternoon, three hours after Ottawa police said officers were asked to evacuate the mall for "safety reasons."

The mall in Ottawa's east end reopened to customers at 12:30 p.m.

Police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that "The St. Laurent Shopping Centre requested OPS assistance to evacuate the mall for safety reasons" at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

A sign on the door to the St. Laurent Centre said the mall would be closed until 12:30 p.m.

No other information has been released.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca has reached out to Morguard, the owner of St. Laurent Shopping Centre, for more information.