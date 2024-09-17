Driver spotted going 70 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa road at 5:45 a.m.

An Ottawa driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped driving 70 km/h over the speed limit before dawn in the city's east end.

Police say an officer spotted the driver of a Ford Mustang going 150 km/h on Anderson Road just after 5:45 a.m.

The speed limit is 80 km/h.

The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Meantime, a 21-year-old driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being spotted doing a wheelie past an officer.

"G2/M2 rider caught doing a wheelie past an OPS Traffic officer's unmarked vehicle," police said on X.

Stunt driving includes engaging in dangerous driving practices on Ontario roads, under the Highway Traffic Act. Stunt driving includes: