OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver spotted going 70 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa road at 5:45 a.m.

    Ottawa police say the driver of a Ford Mustang was observed going 150 km/h on Anderson Road at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. (OPSTrafficCM/X) Ottawa police say the driver of a Ford Mustang was observed going 150 km/h on Anderson Road at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. (OPSTrafficCM/X)
    Share

    An Ottawa driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being stopped driving 70 km/h over the speed limit before dawn in the city's east end.

    Police say an officer spotted the driver of a Ford Mustang going 150 km/h on Anderson Road just after 5:45 a.m.

    The speed limit is 80 km/h.

    The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    Meantime, a 21-year-old driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being spotted doing a wheelie past an officer.

    "G2/M2 rider caught doing a wheelie past an OPS Traffic officer's unmarked vehicle," police said on X.

    Stunt driving includes engaging in dangerous driving practices on Ontario roads, under the Highway Traffic Act.  Stunt driving includes:

    • driving 40 kilometres per hour or more over the speed limit on roads with a speed limit less than 80 kilometres per hour
    • driving 50 kilometres per hour or more over the speed limit
    • driving in a way that prevents other vehicles from passing
    • intentionally cutting off another vehicle
    • intentionally driving too close to another vehicle, pedestrian or fixed object

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

    An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News