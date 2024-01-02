St-Hubert delivery car fire extinguished in Ottawa’s east-end

Ottawa firefighters extinguished a St-Hubert delivery car fire in the city’s east-end on Tuesday.

Ottawa Fire Services responded to a report of a fire in one of the restaurant’s delivery cars in the 1700 block of St-Laurent Boulevard around 12:10 p.m.

Four minutes after the initial call, firefighters were on scene and quickly extinguished the fire before it spread into the building that is only 4 ft. away from the burning car.

Fire crews say they are still on scene ventilating some residual smoke which made its way into the restaurant.

No injuries were reported.