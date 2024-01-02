OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • St-Hubert delivery car fire extinguished in Ottawa’s east-end

    Firefighters responded to a car fire near a St-Hubert restaurant on Tuesday (Will Pergant/Ottawa Fire) Firefighters responded to a car fire near a St-Hubert restaurant on Tuesday (Will Pergant/Ottawa Fire)

    Ottawa firefighters extinguished a St-Hubert delivery car fire in the city’s east-end on Tuesday.

    Ottawa Fire Services responded to a report of a fire in one of the restaurant’s delivery cars in the 1700 block of St-Laurent Boulevard around 12:10 p.m.

    Four minutes after the initial call, firefighters were on scene and quickly extinguished the fire before it spread into the building that is only 4 ft. away from the burning car.

    Fire crews say they are still on scene ventilating some residual smoke which made its way into the restaurant.

    No injuries were reported.

