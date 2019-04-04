

Deep-Dish Pizza with Fresh Tomatoes

Deep and delicious, filled with mushrooms, peppers, pepperoni and cheese; topped with cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, this pizza is sure to delight everyone!

Preparation Time: 40 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Baking Time: 20 minutes

Makes 8 slices

1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

1 cup (250 mL) chopped Ontario Onion

1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms

3/4 cup (175 mL) each chopped Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow and Red Peppers

1 prepared pizza dough (500 g)

1/2 cup (125 mL) pizza sauce

3/4 cup (175 mL) sliced Ontario Turkey Pepperoni

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) shredded Ontario Mozzarella Cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) grated Parmesan cheese

24 Ontario Cherry or Grape Greenhouse Tomatoes, halved

2 tbsp (25 mL) sliced fresh Ontario Basil Leaves

In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, cover and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in mushrooms and peppers. Cook, stirring occasionally until softened, about 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl; let cool slightly. On floured surface, roll dough into 12-inch (30 cm) circle; press into and up sides of lightly greased 10-inch (25 cm) cast iron skillet. Spread pizza sauce on bottom of dough. Top with mushroom mixture and pepperoni; sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly, about 20 minutes. Top pizza with tomatoes and basil.

Nutritional Information:

1 Slice

PROTEIN: 16 grams

FAT: 12 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 35 grams

CALORIES: 306

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 520 mg

Steak, Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Pizza

Tender sirloin steak, mushrooms, sweet caramelized onions, peppers, herbs and cheese come together for this satisfying pizza.

Preparation Time: 45 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Baking Time: 20 minutes

Makes 8 slices

5 tsp (25 mL) olive oil

1 pkg (227 g) sliced Ontario Crimini Mushrooms

1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried thyme leaves

3-1/2 cups (875 mL) halved and thinly sliced Ontario Onions

1 large clove garlic, minced

1 tsp (5 mL) granulated sugar

250 g Ontario Beef Sirloin Steak, thinly sliced

1 tsp (5 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp (2 mL) Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper

1 prepared pizza dough (500 g)

1/2 cup (125 mL) smoky barbecue sauce

1/3 cup (75 mL) diced Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red Pepper

1 cup (250 mL) finely shredded Ontario Asiago Cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) finely shredded Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp (25 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Parsley Leaves

In large skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms and thyme; cook for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. With slotted spoon, remove to bowl. Add 1 tsp (5 mL) of the oil and onions to skillet; cover and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes. Stir in garlic and sugar, cook for 1 minute. Stir in 1/4 cup (50 mL) water. Cook, stirring, until onions are soft and caramel colour, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove to bowl. Add remaining oil to skillet. Add steak; cook until lightly pink, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in flour, Worcestershire and 1 tbsp (15 mL) water. Cook until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. On floured surface, roll dough into 13-inch (33 cm) circle; place on lightly greased pizza pan. Spread barbecue sauce leaving 1-inch (2.5 cm) border. Top with steak, peppers, mushrooms and onions. Sprinkle with asiago and Parmesan cheeses. Bake in 450°F (230°C) oven until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly, about 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.

Nutritional Information:

1 Slice

PROTEIN: 18 grams

FAT: 13 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 37 grams

CALORIES: 330

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 650 mg

Maple, Garlic and Onion Dressing

A delicious combination of maple syrup, garlic and onion. Drizzle over a beet, squash, spinach quinoa salad.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Cups: 2

3/4 cup (175 mL) vegetable oil

1 head Ontario Garlic, separated into cloves and peeled

1 large Ontario Onion, roughly chopped

1/3 cup (75 mL) apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

2 tsp (10 mL) coarse grain Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

In large skillet, heat 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the oil over medium heat. Add garlic and onion; reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender, about 25 minutes. Cool. Scrape into blender along with the remaining oil, vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutritional information

1 Serving (1 tbsp/15 mL):