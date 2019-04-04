Spring Recipes with Korey Kealey & Foodland Ontario
https://www.ontario.ca/foodland
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 11:48AM EDT
Deep-Dish Pizza with Fresh Tomatoes
Deep and delicious, filled with mushrooms, peppers, pepperoni and cheese; topped with cherry tomatoes and fresh basil, this pizza is sure to delight everyone!
Preparation Time: 40 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Baking Time: 20 minutes
Makes 8 slices
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil
- 1 cup (250 mL) chopped Ontario Onion
- 1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) each chopped Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow and Red Peppers
- 1 prepared pizza dough (500 g)
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) pizza sauce
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) sliced Ontario Turkey Pepperoni
- 1-1/2 cup (375 mL) shredded Ontario Mozzarella Cheese
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) grated Parmesan cheese
- 24 Ontario Cherry or Grape Greenhouse Tomatoes, halved
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) sliced fresh Ontario Basil Leaves
- In large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, cover and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in mushrooms and peppers. Cook, stirring occasionally until softened, about 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl; let cool slightly.
- On floured surface, roll dough into 12-inch (30 cm) circle; press into and up sides of lightly greased 10-inch (25 cm) cast iron skillet. Spread pizza sauce on bottom of dough. Top with mushroom mixture and pepperoni; sprinkle with mozzarella and Parmesan. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly, about 20 minutes. Top pizza with tomatoes and basil.
Nutritional Information:
1 Slice
- PROTEIN: 16 grams
- FAT: 12 grams
- CARBOHYDRATE: 35 grams
- CALORIES: 306
- FIBRE: 3 grams
- SODIUM: 520 mg
Steak, Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Pizza
Tender sirloin steak, mushrooms, sweet caramelized onions, peppers, herbs and cheese come together for this satisfying pizza.
Preparation Time: 45 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Baking Time: 20 minutes
Makes 8 slices
- 5 tsp (25 mL) olive oil
- 1 pkg (227 g) sliced Ontario Crimini Mushrooms
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried thyme leaves
- 3-1/2 cups (875 mL) halved and thinly sliced Ontario Onions
- 1 large clove garlic, minced
- 1 tsp (5 mL) granulated sugar
- 250 g Ontario Beef Sirloin Steak, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp (5 mL) all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) Worcestershire sauce
- Salt and pepper
- 1 prepared pizza dough (500 g)
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) smoky barbecue sauce
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) diced Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red Pepper
- 1 cup (250 mL) finely shredded Ontario Asiago Cheese
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) finely shredded Parmesan cheese
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Parsley Leaves
- In large skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms and thyme; cook for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. With slotted spoon, remove to bowl. Add 1 tsp (5 mL) of the oil and onions to skillet; cover and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, about 15 minutes. Stir in garlic and sugar, cook for 1 minute. Stir in 1/4 cup (50 mL) water. Cook, stirring, until onions are soft and caramel colour, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove to bowl.
- Add remaining oil to skillet. Add steak; cook until lightly pink, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in flour, Worcestershire and 1 tbsp (15 mL) water. Cook until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- On floured surface, roll dough into 13-inch (33 cm) circle; place on lightly greased pizza pan. Spread barbecue sauce leaving 1-inch (2.5 cm) border. Top with steak, peppers, mushrooms and onions. Sprinkle with asiago and Parmesan cheeses. Bake in 450°F (230°C) oven until crust is golden brown and cheese is bubbly, about 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.
Nutritional Information:
1 Slice
- PROTEIN: 18 grams
- FAT: 13 grams
- CARBOHYDRATE: 37 grams
- CALORIES: 330
- FIBRE: 3 grams
- SODIUM: 650 mg
Maple, Garlic and Onion Dressing
A delicious combination of maple syrup, garlic and onion. Drizzle over a beet, squash, spinach quinoa salad.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Cups: 2
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) vegetable oil
- 1 head Ontario Garlic, separated into cloves and peeled
- 1 large Ontario Onion, roughly chopped
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
- 2 tsp (10 mL) coarse grain Dijon mustard
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper
- In large skillet, heat 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the oil over medium heat. Add garlic and onion; reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender, about 25 minutes. Cool.
- Scrape into blender along with the remaining oil, vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
Nutritional information
1 Serving (1 tbsp/15 mL):
- PROTEIN: 0 grams
- FAT: 7 grams
- CARBOHYDRATE: 3 grams
- CALORIES: 72
- FIBRE: 0 grams
- SODIUM: 35 mg