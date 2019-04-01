

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Redblacks are in the market for a new offensive co-ordinator.

The CFL club announced Monday that Jaime Elizondo has resigned from that post to pursue other opportunities. Elizondo is reportedly looking to join the Tampa Bay franchise in the XFL, whose head coach/GM is Marc Trestman, formerly of the Montreal Alouettes (2008-12) and Toronto Argonauts (2017-18).

And it looks as if Elizondo's departure wasn't necessarily an amicable one. The headline on the Redblacks' statement on his leaving was "Elizondo Quits on Redblacks."

Elizondo spent the last three seasons with Ottawa, helping the franchise win the Grey Cup in 2016. And last season, quarterback Trevor Harris cracked the 5,000-yard passing plateau with the Redblacks for the first time in his CFL career.

Elizondo's departure adds to what's been an off-season to forget for Ottawa. Harris (Edmonton), running back William Powell (Saskatchewan), receiver Greg Ellingson (Edmonton), defensive lineman AC Leonard (Saskatchewan), defensive back Rico Murray (Hamilton) and offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers (Edmonton) are among the players to leave in free agency.