Taste of Wellington 2024 wrapping up summer in Ottawa

The Taste of Wellington 2024 wraps up Saturday in Ottawa on Wellington Street West.

Like a giant sidewalk sale snaking down the length of Wellington Street West, businesses and venders are offering food and services with activities for kids, and live music for visitors.

Aron Slipacoff -- executive director of the Wellington West BIA -- says this is a chance for the community to come together. This is the first time since the pandemic this event has taken place.

"I don't think there is anything like it in Ottawa. We are the longest stretch of independent business. It's certainly the most unique," Slipacoff said. "The community needs a reason to get excited."

The foot traffic Saturday is an opportunity for local businesses to build relationships and show off products and services. At the Amandline Patisserie, there's a long lineup for miniature versions of their signature desserts. The owner's partner, Jean Grosseau, says it's great to meet old and new customers sharing their passion for French pastries.

"It helps us to meet our clients and helps get our business known," Grosseau said. "It's good for people to walk around with their families."