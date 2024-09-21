OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Taste of Wellington 2024 wrapping up summer in Ottawa

    Share

    The Taste of Wellington 2024 wraps up Saturday in Ottawa on Wellington Street West. 

    Like a giant sidewalk sale snaking down the length of Wellington Street West, businesses and venders are offering food and services with activities for kids, and live music for visitors.

    Aron Slipacoff -- executive director of the Wellington West BIA -- says this is a chance for the community to come together. This is the first time since the pandemic this event has taken place.

    "I don't think there is anything like it in Ottawa. We are the longest stretch of independent business. It's certainly the most unique," Slipacoff said. "The community needs a reason to get excited."

    The foot traffic Saturday is an opportunity for local businesses to build relationships and show off products and services. At the Amandline Patisserie, there's a long lineup for miniature versions of their signature desserts. The owner's partner, Jean Grosseau, says it's great to meet old and new customers sharing their passion for French pastries. 

    "It helps us to meet our clients and helps get our business known," Grosseau said. "It's good for people to walk around with their families."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Operation to remove Nearly 1,000 tires from the Saint Lawrence River

    Unusual flippered feet are making their way into the Saint Lawrence River this weekend. Led by underwater explorer and filmmaker Nathalie Lasselin, volunteer divers are combing the riverbed near Beauharnois in Montérégie to remove hundreds of tires that have been polluting the aquatic environment for decades.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News