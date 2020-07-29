OTTAWA -- A rainy Wednesday is in the forecast for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for scattered thunderstorms to move into the region at times today and this evening.

"A few of these storms may contain wind gusts to 80 kilometres an hour. Brief torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and hail will also be associated with some storms," Environment Canada said in statement.

The forecast calls for mainly cloudy today with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 27C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16C.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 25C.

The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 26. Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 28C