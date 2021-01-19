OTTAWA -- The winter cooldown continues in the nation's capital on Tuesday, with some flurries expected.

The high will eventually reach -5 C, after a wind chill of -15 in the morning.

About two centimetres of snow could fall before the flurries end late Tuesday evening. The overnight low will drop to -14 C.

Wednesday the high will be -9 C, with the wind chill a brisk -21 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon. There's a 30 per cent chance of flurries that night.

Thursday we will see periods of snow with a high of -6 C. Friday will have a high of -5 C.

Things will cool down even more on the weekend. Saturday's high will be -10 C and Sunday's will be -11 C.