Somali community alarmed after police officers wiretapped, watched
Members of Ottawa's Somali community came together Thursday to denounce the Ottawa police use of wiretaps and video surveillance on five of its own Black officers of Somali decent and their family members.
"We are deeply shocked and troubled by the alleged discriminatory surveillance and harassment of Somali officers and their families," said Bille Abdalla with the Somali Centre for Family Services.
The allegations are outlined in a $2.5 million lawsuit filed by the officers against the Ottawa Police Service Board and three unnamed members of the service. The board denies the allegations.
The officers allege obtaining the wiretaps and surveillance was "based on racist and stereotypical assumptions about Black persons of Somali origin."
The community says the developments are a major setback in relations between police and marginalized communities.
"We are not walking away from this relationship because we have a vested interest for that organization to be representative of the community, to be equitable," said Mohamoud Hagi-Aden.
Others shared wider concerns from the community and what they want to see from police.
"Our safety has not been adequately addressed, leading to a severe erosion of trust and confidence in the police," Abdalla said. "We are law abiding citizens who face systemic issues that demand the Ottawa Police's immediate attention and action."
The wiretaps were authorized under part six of the Criminal Code.
"Part six of the [Criminal] Code is fairly complex. The grounds that you have to prove in an affidavit are very substantial," said Chris Lewis, CTV's Public Safety Analyst and former OPP Commissioner.
Several offences allow interception including murder, corruption, organized crime, terrorism and drugs and weapons trafficking.
It's not known what police were looking for or what evidence was brought to a judge who ultimately authorized the wiretaps that police use to collect evidence and build a case.
"You have to show that you have tried everything or examined every other investigative means and you can't get any further," Lewis said. "So either these individuals were targets or they were somehow associated to targets and that's how they got wrapped up in a wiretap."
So far no charges have been laid.
The Ottawa Police Service did not provide a comment about the Somali community's statements.
Abdalla says the community wants to see an investigation into the wiretap allegations.
"We demand comprehensive reforms to ensure that all officers, regardless of race, are treated with respect and fairness, and that their rights are upheld."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard
Jacob Hoggard will remain behind bars while he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at Canada's top court, a justice with Ontario's Appeal Court ruled Friday, calling the musician's attempt unlikely to succeed.
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
Trudeau says Ukraine can strike deep into Russia with NATO arms, Putin hints at war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, regardless of Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.
2 suspects charged after Lamborghini stolen in armed home invasion in Richmond Hill: police
York Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for at least one more following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that saw thieves escape in the victim’s Lamborghini.
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
A cat named Drifter is safe after sneaking out and getting trapped in a sewer for nearly 8 weeks
A cat aptly named Drifter is safe at home after sneaking outside and getting trapped in a sewer for nearly eight weeks.
LIVE UPDATES Air Canada flights could halt next week: Here's the latest
Air Canada's potential work stoppage could ground flights, halt cargo and leave travellers scrambling to reschedule next week. Follow along with live updates here.
NDP caving to Poilievre on carbon price, has no idea how to fight climate change: PM
The NDP is caving to political pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre when it comes to its stance on the consumer carbon price, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Atlantic
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Missing N.S. woman believed dead; man charged with first-degree murder
Police in Nova Scotia now believe a woman reported missing earlier this month is dead, and a man has been charged with murder in her disappearance.
-
Big drop in gas prices across the Maritimes
The price of gas dropped across the Maritimes overnight, while there was no change in the price of diesel on Prince Edward Island.
-
Call that ended in fatal shooting of Indigenous man was not a wellness check: N.B. RCMP
The assistant commissioner for the New Brunswick RCMP released a statement Thursday evening in regards to a police shooting over the weekend that resulted in the death of a man from Elsipogtog First Nation.
Toronto
-
Ontario's public broadcaster under scrutiny for funding, then pulling Russian war doc
Ongoing controversy over the documentary "Russians at War" has brought scrutiny to Ontario’s public broadcaster, which has said it will not air the film it helped fund.
-
Toronto high school remain under hold and secure after shots fired near Oakwood and St. Clair
Toronto police are investigating after area gunfire caused a midtown high school to briefly be placed under lockdown Friday afternoon.
-
Montreal
-
Former West Island baseball coach guilty of sexual assault on 13-year-old boy
Former West Island baseball coach Robert Litvack has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor he was hired to train.
-
Quebec again calls for the resignation of federal representative to combat Islamophobia
Quebec is calling for the departure of Canada's special representative responsible for combating Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby.
-
Presidents Cup golf tournament means traffic headaches for Ile Bizard residents
The Presidents Cup golf tournament is coming to Montreal's Ile Bizard, and with just two weeks to go and preparations underway, many residents are not happy at the thought of the incoming traffic congestion.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Canadian health regulators ban this common food additive. Here's what you need to know
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
-
Police seize sawed-off shotgun, ammo, northern Ont. teen charged
A northern Ontario teen has been charged with several weapon offences after police responded to a report of a prohibited weapon at a Kapuskasing residence.
Windsor
-
Tensions rise on Walpole Island ahead of crucial leadership election
Walpole Island First Nation is grappling with unrest as its community heads into a critical election set for Sept. 21.
-
First look: All-electric Dodge Chargers coming off line at Windsor Assembly Plant
Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant has given a first look at the new Dodge Chargers coming off the line. It is preparing for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona production launch.
-
School traffic blitz leads to charges
LaSalle Police Service conducted a traffic blitz to help remind drivers to keep roads safe during peak school hours.
London
-
Pedestrian in stable condition following serious Richmond Street collision
A pedestrian injured in an early morning collision on Thursday is now in stable condition after sustaining serious injuries.
-
Air Canada passengers from London and elsewhere advised to start making alternate arrangements
Time is running out on a potential work stoppage by Air Canada pilots - that means passengers flying from London International Airport or Toronto Pearson Airport may have to start considering alternate travel plans.
-
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Norfolk County
OPP are investigating the cause of a crash that killed a 23-year-old from Oxford County.
Kitchener
-
Councillor questions approval process following 100 complaints about Cambridge event
More than 100 noise complaints were made about a recent late night event at Riverside Park in Cambridge, leading one councillor to question why it was approved in the first place.
-
Senior cyclist who died in hit-and-run in Guelph identified
Tributes to Susan Bard have been popping up online after she died in a hit-and-run crash in Guelph last week.
-
'I was scared:' Ontario woman who lost $158K in roofing scam says she was told her home might collapse
An Ontario woman who just wanted to get some gutter guards to keep leaves out of her eavestroughs said she was convinced her home was going to collapse and handed over $158,000 in a roofing scam.
Barrie
-
Ont. police officer's spouse charged in historical sexual assault case involving a child
CTV News is learning more about disturbing allegations of sexual assault from 14 years ago in Beeton involving the husband of a Peel Regional police officer.
-
Indoor pickleball facility to open at Georgian Mall
Pickleball fever is taking over the City of Barrie, with its first state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility in the former Sears site at Georgian Mall.
-
Loaded gun seized, 5 arrested in Collingwood police raid
Five Collingwood residents were arrested and a loaded handgun seized following an early morning police raid on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
1 dead, 3 injured in Friday morning crash on Portage Avenue
One person has died and three people were injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at a Portage Avenue intersection Friday morning.
-
Manitoba accused of ‘wasting taxpayers' money’ with electric vehicle chargers
An advocacy group says the Manitoba government has spent nearly a third of a million dollars on electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the past two years – but hasn’t tracked if the chargers are actually being used.
-
LIVE UPDATES
Calgary
-
-
Dazzling outdoor light festival returns to Calgary this month
Calgary's Night Light festival returns later this month with vivid outdoor light installations.
-
Computer science scholarship created in memory of international U of C student
A first-of-its-kind scholarship is being created to honour a University of Calgary computer science student who was killed last September.
Edmonton
-
'Better late than never': Alberta glad B.C. premier has changed stance on carbon tax
The Government of Alberta was glad to hear that British Columbia’s premier has changed his tune on the consumer carbon tax at the provincial level.
-
Jasper state of local emergency ending; visitors asked to be respectful
Jasper is ending its local state of emergency as it gets ready to welcome back visitors and tourists.
-
Alberta town adopts new resident code of conduct to address staff safety
An Alberta town has laid out rules for how residents must treat municipal staff and the consequences if they step out of line.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan artist fundraising to help family whose son has genetic disease
A Regina based artist is using his platform to fundraise for the family of a young boy with a genetic disease.
-
Regina Pats' Whitehead becomes first CHL player to verbally commit to NCAA
Regina Pats' forward Braxton Whitehead has become the first major junior hockey player to verbally commit to playing in the Division 1 NCAA ranks after his Western Hockey League career ends.
-
Yearlong criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers comes to an end
After 45 days of evidence and legal arguments the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is finally at an end.
Saskatoon
-
New OSB mill construction in Prince Albert set for 2025
After years of delays and planning, a new oriented strand board (OSB) mill is coming to Prince Albert.
-
Saskatoon police called to 5 bear spray incidents in 9 hours
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) had a busy evening Thursday night responding to five bear spray incidents in nine hours between 8 p.m., Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.
-
Saskatoon police ask board to green light 31 new positions after infusion of provincial cash
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking its board to green light 31 new full-time positions, after the province committed to permanently fund a host of new officers last week.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Disruptions expected at YVR amid looming Air Canada strike
Airports across the country are experiencing turbulence as a looming strike by Air Canada workers threatens travel plans.
-
Canada to deploy military patrol plane, 50 personnel to Japan
Canada will send a military patrol plane and approximately 50 personnel to Japan this month to support international sanctions on North Korea following that country's recent ballistic missile tests, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Rescue operation frees humpback whale off northern B.C.
A humpback whale was so entangled in fishing gear, ropes and buoys that it took four days for a Fisheries Department crew to unravel the mess, Paul Cottrell said.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.