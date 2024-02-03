Solo getaway: Tips for travelling alone
If you're looking to take a trip by yourself you are, ironically, not alone.
Solo travel is a rising global trend. Google searches for solo travel have risen above their pre-pandemic levels in Canada, suggesting 2024 could be a prime year to take a vacation by yourself.
When travelling alone, there are certain things to consider.
Travel expert Lorraine Simpson spoke to CTV Morning Live about solo travel and offered some advice for anyone thinking of jetting off alone.
"At the moment, it is the number one travel trend in the world," Simpson says. "Twenty-five per cent of people want to travel solo and 54 per cent of women are planning a solo trip. You don't even have to be single to travel solo."
Do your research
"You really do need to do a lot of research in advance. That is the first tip," Simpson said.
In particular, you need to consider your safety. The Global Peace Index lists the most peaceful countries in the world, with Iceland holding the top spot for more than a decade. Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand and Austria round out the top five, followed by Singapore, Portugal, Slovenia, Japan and Switzerland. Canada ranks 11th on the list.
Connectivity
"Make sure you've got connectivity while you're away," Simpson says. "Either you're going to use your provider from back home — will it work in the country you're going to or is it going to be astronomical? Or can you buy a SIM card right at the airport?"
Simpson also recommended considering purchasing a mobile hot spot device that can offer internet connectivity on the go. The device she showed on CTV Morning Live is a Solis Lite Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot, but many service providers offer their own devices that you can add to your data plan.
Bell suggests using Wi-Fi when available and turning off data services if or when you're not planning to use data abroad in order to save on additional charges. Avoid using data-intensive applications such as web surfing, video streaming or downloading large email attachments. (Disclosure: Bell is the parent company of CTV News)
Pack light — you're carrying it!
"Remember: whatever you pack, you're carrying it yourself," Simpson says. "Make sure you have a really nice suitcase that's good wheels on it."
Travelling solo does mean you won't have anyone else to help you carry your bags and it's important to consider where you're going. Some places will have limited vehicle access, no elevators, and many stairs to climb.
"When you are packing, you really have to carry that," Simpson says "Just think about what you're taking and travel as light as you can. If you can go all hand luggage, so be it, take only hand luggage."
Top destinations
"Well, the #1 country is Iceland," said Simpson. "Of course, Canada is a top safe travel destination for solo travel."
Simpson says think about your interests and consider destinations that would complement your hobbies.
She also suggested taking a cruise.
"A cruise is a great way to see places because you go back to the ship as your hotel and you sail to a different destination the next day," she said.
Simpson says to look for accommodations that don't include a single supplement charge — that is, a surcharge applied to solo travellers for rooms that could fit more people — or places that have a low single supplement.
And make friends with your travel agent, Simpson says.
"Always book with a travel agent. Make best friends with your travel agent because they'll really be a very good advice source for you, and find you the best solo travel deals with the lowest amount of extra supplement."
Why are you travelling solo?
Another thing to consider is why you're travelling alone.
"Are you travelling because you want to be solo and you want to be alone or are you travelling because you want to potentially meet the love of your life?" Simpson said.
"There are definitely different kinds of reasons to travel when you're travelling alone."
