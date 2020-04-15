So, we got some snow overnight; more is in the forecast
A couple centimetres of this fell overnight in Ottawa. Expect a few more this week.
OTTAWA -- About 2 cm of snow fell on Ottawa last night, so you'll be waking up to a bit of a blanket of it this morning.
It might stick around a bit longer than normal, too.
Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for below-seasonal temperatures Wednesday, and a 60 per cent chance of flurries through the day, including some heavy flurries at times.
The high Wednesday, just 4°C.
Also, there's a wind chill in the morning, around -9 or so.
Overnight, another batch of flurries with a low of -4°C and a wind chill around -8.
Mainly cloudy on Thursday, with a 60 per cent chance of, you guessed it, flurries. The high, once again, just 4°C.
Typically, the high gets to about 11°C this time of the year.
Friday's outlook is sunny.