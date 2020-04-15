OTTAWA -- About 2 cm of snow fell on Ottawa last night, so you'll be waking up to a bit of a blanket of it this morning.

It might stick around a bit longer than normal, too.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for below-seasonal temperatures Wednesday, and a 60 per cent chance of flurries through the day, including some heavy flurries at times.

The high Wednesday, just 4°C.

Also, there's a wind chill in the morning, around -9 or so.

Overnight, another batch of flurries with a low of -4°C and a wind chill around -8.

Mainly cloudy on Thursday, with a 60 per cent chance of, you guessed it, flurries. The high, once again, just 4°C.

Typically, the high gets to about 11°C this time of the year.

Friday's outlook is sunny.