OTTAWA -- Ottawa is waking up to a fresh coating of snow and a double-digit wind chill on Thursday, with more snow on the way.

Expect periods of snow throughout the day Friday, with Environment Canada calling for five centimetres. The day started with a wind chill of -21 but the high will reach 0 C by the early afternoon.

Thursday night, expect more flurries - about two centimetres - with a low of -7 C overnight.

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of -5 C.

Things will cool down over the weekend. Saturday will be clear with a high of -11 C and Sunday will be sunny with a high of -10 C.

Flurries are expected to kick off the week on Monday.