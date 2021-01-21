Advertisement
Snowy day in store for Ottawa
People walk on the snow-covered street in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood during a major snowstorm on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa is waking up to a fresh coating of snow and a double-digit wind chill on Thursday, with more snow on the way.
Expect periods of snow throughout the day Friday, with Environment Canada calling for five centimetres. The day started with a wind chill of -21 but the high will reach 0 C by the early afternoon.
Thursday night, expect more flurries - about two centimetres - with a low of -7 C overnight.
Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of -5 C.
Things will cool down over the weekend. Saturday will be clear with a high of -11 C and Sunday will be sunny with a high of -10 C.
Flurries are expected to kick off the week on Monday.