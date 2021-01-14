OTTAWA -- You didn't think this mild winter weather with minimal snowfall would last forever, did you?

Good. Because after a 2021 without a significant storm, Ottawa's going to get a big dump of the white stuff starting Friday night.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning with 10 centimetres of snow possible overnight.

The snow is expected to continue throughout Saturday with an additional 10 to 15 centimetres possible.

The snowfall could create hazardous driving conditions, the weather agency says.

Before the storm, there could be flurries early Friday morning with the risk of freezing drizzle and a high of zero.

The temperature is expected to remain near the freezing mark on Saturday.

Flurries may linger Saturday night before a cloudy Sunday with a high of -4 C.

it's expected to be cloudy and -9 C on Monday.