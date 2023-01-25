Snowboard-cross event pulled from Ontario Winter Games following fire at Calabogie Peaks
Just one week before the Ontario Winter Games begin in Renfrew County, a main attraction at Calabogie Peaks has been cancelled.
The Provincial Sport Organization for Snowboard has pulled the snowboard-cross event from the games due to a lack of snow at the ski hill in Calabogie, Ont.
A fire at the beginning of January destroyed the pump house at Calabogie Peaks, halting snowmaking operations.
"And they're still to my knowledge not operational, probably, until this weekend or next," Games Manager Cindy Burwell said.
"Which wouldn't leave enough time to make enough snow and then build a course and groom it for the snowboard competition."
Burwell says the ski-cross event set to take place at Calabogie Peaks has also been called off.
The decision now leaves roughly 100 to 120 athletes at home and unable to compete.
For 17-year-old snowboarder Oscar Dick from Ancaster, Ont., it is an opportunity he's been training years for.
"During COVID, I really started to lock down and train harder to achieve this," Dick tells CTV News.
"I'm obviously definitely bummed about it. I really wanted to compete and see how I stacked up against the other racers in Ontario."
Snowboard cross is a downhill race that takes place on a terrain course. The event was set to be held Feb. 6-8.
"In addition to [the fire] there was a huge thaw after Christmas so anything that was built before Christmas was lost," Burwell said.
"Ontario Winter Games has always been a goal of mine," said Dick, who was set to compete at the games for the first time.
"Due to my age and COVID, I haven't been able to go to the Ontario Winter Games."
The biathlon will still take place at the Calabogie Highlands across from the Calabogie Peaks ski hill.
Twenty-two events are still set to take place across Renfrew County beginning Feb. 2.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa with 'significant snowfall' expected
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Storm brings in heavy snow to Ontario, expected to bring downpour to the Atlantic
As much of Southern Ontario is hit with a powerful snowstorm, a mix of heavy snow turning into rain is expected to hit Atlantic Canada as the weather system moves further east.
'It's disheartening': At least 66 more potential graves found at site of former B.C residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia has announced the discovery of at least 66 additional potential graves at the site of a former residential school where 93 were found last year.
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Most Canadians pessimistic about Canada’s economy, survey finds
A new survey from Research Co. shows that most of Canadians are not happy with the current economy and that their financial status have worsened over the past six months.
Toronto Pearson Airport cancels 25% of flights as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Toronto Pearson International Airport is cancelling hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
Justin Trudeau swarmed by group of 'angry' protesters as he walked into Hamilton restaurant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a group of protesters who swarmed him outside a Hamilton, Ont. restaurant on Tuesday a 'handful of angry people.'
16-year-old boy seriously injured after being stabbed on TTC bus
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed on a TTC bus near Old Mill subway station, Toronto police say.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and rain expected for the Maritimes Thursday
A weather system heading towards the Maritimes on Thursday will bring heavy snow and rainfall to the region, according to Environment Canada.
-
Preston MLA Angela Simmonds stepping down in April
An MLA who made history as the first African Nova Scotian woman to serve as Deputy Speaker is leaving her post and politics altogether.
-
Halifax police seek help identifying potential witness to Christmas Eve homicide
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help as they look to identify a potential witness to the murder of Ryan Michael Sawyer.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson Airport cancels 25% of flights as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Toronto Pearson International Airport is cancelling hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
-
Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hits
As snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | School boards, TTC announce cancellations as heavy snowfall blasts southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is bracing for what officials are calling the most significant winter storm of the season so far. Follow for live updates.
Montreal
-
Boy, 17, arrested after hammer attack on youth at Montreal high school
Montreal police (SPVM) said Wednesday they have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a hammer attack on a teenaged student as he left school.
-
'A survival problem': Canadian-Armenian woman describes life in blockade amid Armenia-Azerbaijan unrest
Huri Zohrabyan is among 120,000 people living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked enclave populated mainly by ethnic Armenians but recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan. In December 2022, the only road connecting the region to Armenia and the outside world was blockaded. As a result, food, medicine and gas are in dangerously short supply.
-
Trans, non-binary community deplores Quebec delay in issuing gender-neutral health cards
When a Superior Court judge overturned parts of Quebec's civil code in 2021 that prevented a person from changing their sex on their birth certificates, it was hailed as a major victory by trans and non-binary people.
Northern Ontario
-
'Time to part ways' Levack woman says after ongoing city snow removal problems
A woman who lives in the Greater Sudbury community of Levack says it is time to part ways with the city's snow removal services after years of ongoing issues.
-
Sault woman charged with impaired driving, drove into fatal crash scene
Officers investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision on Highway 17 near Bruce Mines charged a woman who ignored the road closure, saying she was impaired.
-
Saying thank you to emergency responders in Sudbury
A new program in Greater Sudbury is allowing pre-hospital cardiac survivors to meet and thank emergency responders.
London
-
Vehicle crashes into police cruiser while OPP attend separate collision
As southern Ontario deals with a winter storm on Wednesday, OPP have their hands full responding to collisions across the region, and one of those collisions involved a police cruiser on Highway 401.
-
OPP release images of suspects involved in Goderich, Ont. robbery
Huron County OPP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened employees while robbing a Walmart earlier this week.
-
Londoners get blast of winter during first snowstorm of the year
From private snow plow operators, to city employees and local homeowners, Londoners were ready to tackle Wednesday's snowy blast of winter with plows, shovels and heaps of salt.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old wanted in connection with double homicide, considered armed and dangerous.
RCMP is looking for a 17-year-old suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection with a double homicide in The Pas earlier this month.
-
Two charged following bus stop assault that injured teen: police
Two women have been arrested and charged following an assault at a Winnipeg bus stop that injured an 18-year-old woman last week.
-
Gas prices have jumped in Winnipeg
Some Winnipeg drivers had a nasty surprise waiting for them when they went to fill up their cars – the price of gas has jumped again.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Winter storm: Tracking the impact in Waterloo region and Wellington County
A significant winter storm is sweeping through southern Ontario with a Texas low set to bring up to 20 cm of snow to areas including Waterloo region and Wellington County Wednesday.
-
50 collisions reported in Waterloo region amid winter storm
Dozens of crashes have been reported in Waterloo region as a major winter storm sweeps through southern Ontario.
-
A look back on the three years since COVID-19 was found in Ontario
Wednesday marks three years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed to have been found in Canada.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier demands retraction, apology over CBC reporting; news outlet says no
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office lashed out against the CBC on Wednesday, calling the news outlet's recent reportage regarding the provincial government "defamatory."
-
Banff tourism report seeks fewer private vehicles, more public transit in park
Banff tourism officials have joined the call for better management of visitor traffic in the most heavily visited parts of the national park.
-
Health Canada seizes potentially dangerous skincare products from Calgary companies
Health Canada is warning the public not to use several skincare products that were sold by Calgary companies, saying they contain ingredients can pose serious health risks.
Saskatoon
-
Fairhaven residents can expect to see more officers in the neighbourhood: Saskatoon police
Fairhaven neighbourhood residents can expect to see an increased uniformed presence of police and fire personnel in the coming months, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Witness tells court Sask. man shot and killed with his own gun at a house party
At the Court of Kings Bench in Prince Albert, the court heard how an 18-year-old man was shot and killed with his own gun at a house party in October 2020.
-
'Just people getting together': Pleasant Hill community rink closer to reality
A community rink is one step closer to reality in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, an area that has been void of a rink for decades.
Edmonton
-
It's possible that kids got TB, died from milk served at Alta. residential school: experts
A historian and a health studies professor agree that bovine tuberculosis from untested animals may have been one of the things that killed residential school children in eastern Alberta.
-
More than 700 stolen catalytic converters found in Edmonton scrap yard: police
Three people and an Edmonton business are facing charges in connection to an illegal drug and stolen catalytic converter investigation.
-
Truck thief shot at witnesses near Wetaskiwin, Alta.: RCMP
Mounties south of Edmonton requested public assistance Wednesday to solve a case involving a stolen pickup and shots fired at witnesses.
Vancouver
-
66 more potential graves identified at former B.C. residential school
The lead investigator in the search for unmarked graves at a former residential institution near the Williams Lake First Nation in central British Columbia says the latest phase of their work has uncovered 66 additional “reflections,” indicating children's graves.
-
Revenue from filming of U.S. TV series 'Once Upon a Time' the crux of B.C. business dispute
A recent B.C. Supreme Court case had Justice David A. Crerar invoking Rumpelstiltskin and the goose that laid the golden egg in his decision.
-
B.C. valley of ancient trees, rare animals preserved in deal with forest firm
A valley of giant trees, lakes and wetlands in southeastern British Columbia nearly 200 times the size of Vancouver's Stanley Park is being preserved in an agreement with governments, Indigenous groups, a forest company and the Nature Conservancy of Canada.
Regina
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
-
Drugs seized after driver fails to slow to 60km/h passing emergency vehicle: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP near Yorkton seized a variety of drugs after stopping a truck that sped past an emergency vehicle.
-
'People try to ignore it': Regina family blames homelessness for death of relative
A Regina family is blaming homelessness for the death of a loved one. The body of 41-year-old Del Bitternose was found in North Central two days after Christmas.