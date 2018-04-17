

CTV Ottawa





The Ontario Fire Marshall is now investigating a Stittsville house blaze which injured two Ottawa firefighters in the aftermath of a rare April ice storm.

The firefighters were hurt when a floor inside a home on Snowberry Way collapsed. A rescue team was then dispatched to help the firefighters out of the house. They were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Ottawa's Fire Chief Gerry Pingitore says one of the firefighters has been discharged while the other remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Neighbours say they witnessed a cloud of smoke billowing out of the home Monday afternoon.

The fire is believed to have started with an electrical panel in the basement.

The house has now been reduced to rubble.

For customers in Stittsville: hydro workers are taking extra precautions and may come to your door to ensure all is safe before restoring power. They may ask to take a look at your electrical panel. If you’re unsure, please ask for ID. — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) April 17, 2018