Snow, slushy road conditions in Ottawa this Friday
The first significant snowfall in a few weeks that happened Thursday night in Ottawa has left slushy road conditions.
Environment Canada reported 9.8 cm of snow fell at the Ottawa Airport on Thursday evening.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for light snow and a high of -3 C on Friday – wind chill -13 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.
It's going to be mainly cloudy tonight with a low of -12 C – winch chill -10 this evening and -15 overnight.
The cold temperatures are expected to continue heading into the Family Day long weekend.
On Saturday, we'll see a high of -4 C and a low of -16 C with a 30 per cent chance of snow.
Sunday will see a high of -3 C and a low of -13 C.
The cold temperatures return to Ottawa as skaters hope it will be cold enough for the National Capital Commission to reopen the skateway. The world's largest skateway has only been open for four days this winter.
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the commission says Friday's conditions will help in assessing whether the Skateway can safely re-open for the weekend.
"This week's cold weather is giving us a good boost, and we’re working hard to reopen the Skateway as soon as possible," read the statement.
Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.
With files from Josh Pringle
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa on Family Day weekend
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, has died, Russian authorities say
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
ArriveCan-connected firm GC Strategies given 34 contracts worth $59.8M since 2015
Public Services and Procurement Canada confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. It's no longer eligible for more.
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
Newfoundland says Vrbo apologized for controversial ad featuring beloved folk song
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says vacation rental company Vrbo has apologized for an advertisement that prompted a call from the premier for it to be pulled.
5 patients die as oxygen runs out in Gaza hospital seized by Israeli forces, health officials say
Five patients in intensive care died after their oxygen cut off in southern Gaza's main hospital that was stormed by Israeli troops, causing chaos for hundreds of staff and wounded inside, health officials said Friday.
Do you need to rinse your chicken before you cook it?
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend's death
An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a US$9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire.
Donald Trump says when he mixes up names, it's on purpose
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his recent mixing up of names was intentional.
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S., N.B. governments eye 'alternate route' if storm surge floods the border
There are calls for greater transparency on emergency contingency plans at the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border, in the event of severe flooding within the Chignecto Isthmus.
-
Emotions run high in Lower Sackville as full house hears answers on Pallet homes
It was standing room only Thursday night at a public meeting in Lower Sackville, N.S.,
-
N.S. RCMP search for man wanted on provincewide warrant
RCMP in Nova Scotia are searching for a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to an assault that happened in Little River on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Beyond the shelf: How grocers decide what gets donated and what gets dumped
On a cool-but-sunny February day in Toronto's west end, a temperature-controlled truck pulls up at the rear of a Metro grocery store, where pallets of food about to reach their sell-by date sit waiting. It's time for the Daily Bread food bank's weekly pickup.
-
'I panicked': Ontario man fears the worst when pension goes missing
An Ontario man feared the worst after he was told there was no record of his 20-year pension when he went to collect it.
-
School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
Montreal
-
2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
-
Ottawa promised Canadians two billion new trees, Quebec wants to cut some down
The federal government committed to planting two billion trees across the country to restore natural habitats and fight climate change, and now Quebec wants to harvest some of them.
-
Concerns about rent increases after Montreal tenants sign renovation agreement
Tenants agreed to temporarily move out in exchange for a few months of free rent, but they're worried about how much it will cost when they return.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alerts have ended, some school buses cancelled
While the latest winter storm has ended along with the weather alerts, many school buses have been cancelled Friday.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Falconbridge Highway reopened in Sudbury after crash
The Falconbridge Highway is reopened following a collision Thursday, Greater Sudbury Police said.
London
-
London, Ont. police trip for international competition in Dubai under review
A southwestern Ontario police force is facing scrutiny for its decision to send a team to an international competition in Dubai, an event that saw its members training with and competing against a Russian special unit whose members are accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine.
-
'It's been tough': Josh Brown of London, Ont. working hard to earn every game spot in NHL lineup
For nearly a decade, Josh Brown has made a living playing the game he loves.
-
Mayor Morgan not expecting to use his veto power after budget deliberations set 8.7% tax hike
It will cost a lot more to live in London, Ont. this year.
Winnipeg
-
Premier open to inquest in wake of southern Manitoba deaths
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he is open to an inquest or inquiry into Child and Family Services in the wake of the deaths of five family members in southern Manitoba, including a 17-year-old in care.
-
'Failed miserably': Court blasts rural Manitoba council for trying to oust elected official
A Manitoba judge has blasted a rural municipal council for their attempt to kick out a rookie councillor, saying they 'failed miserably' to communicate or compromise, while maing changes they knew would set her up to fail.
-
Prime minister and Manitoba premier announce $633M in health funding
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
Kitchener
-
Kaitlyn Braun's ruling explained: Why the judge accepted a sentence he didn't like
Kaitlyn Braun’s sentence was criticized by both her victims – and the judge. We spoke with a legal expert about why the judge felt he had no choice.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
-
Police investigating robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said they investigated a robbery Thursday night near Conestoga Mall.
Calgary
-
'Baffling and hurtful': Residents of Eau Claire complex slated for demolition question city's tactics
Residents of a townhome complex in Eau Claire set to be torn down to make way for the Green Line say the way the city has handled the situation has been unfair, baffling and hurtful.
-
'The hallmarks of organized crime': Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips opts out of NDP leadership run, throws support behind Kathleen Ganley
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips was widely speculated to step forward as a candidate in the upcoming NDP leadership race.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers say ministry emails show concerted effort to undermine early bargaining efforts
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is alleging the timing of a province-wide messaging campaign proves the government has undermined efforts to bargain in good faith since the very beginning.
-
Sask. church pastor wants shelter shuttered
In an open letter directed to the premier of Saskatchewan, a Saskatoon pastor is calling for a shelter near his church to be shut down.
-
Saskatoon nurses reporting 'inhumane' conditions at Royal University Hospital
Some nurses are describing the situation at Royal University Hospital as “inhumane,” with dozens of patients waiting to be admitted, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN).
Edmonton
-
Rental rates in Edmonton, Canada skyrocket while vacancy rates dip
Edmonton is Canada's rent inflation leader among large markets according to rentals.ca, seeing a 17.1-per-cent annual increase to an average rental price of $1,479.
-
Blues overwhelm visiting Oilers in second period en route to win
Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Thursday night.
-
Alberta expecting to get federal estimate of its share of Canada Pension Plan by fall
Albertans will have to wait until the fall before they learn what the federal government thinks they should get if the province quits the Canada Pension Plan.
Vancouver
-
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
-
B.C. Wildlife rescue expecting hundreds of injured birds due to temperature fluctuations
A Burnaby wildlife group says this winter's temperature fluctuations are expected to drive up the number of cases where injured or orphaned young birds are in need of care.
-
Some Surrey high schools moving to extended day schedules this fall
Students at some Surrey high schools will have a new schedule next fall as the district moves towards an extended day program.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers say ministry emails show concerted effort to undermine early bargaining efforts
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is alleging the timing of a province-wide messaging campaign proves the government has undermined efforts to bargain in good faith since the very beginning.
-
North Central youth call for change in 'neglected' Regina neighbourhood
A youth group called North Central Strong is urging Regina city council to take concrete action on revitalizing the community, which they say has been "neglected" for too long.
-
Regina Symphony Orchestra receives $200,000 in emergency funding
The Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) has been allocated $200,000 in emergency funding by the province to keep it from shutting down after over a century of operation.