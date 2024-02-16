Snow, slushy road conditions in Ottawa this Friday

The first significant snowfall in a few weeks that happened Thursday night in Ottawa has left slushy road conditions.

Environment Canada reported 9.8 cm of snow fell at the Ottawa Airport on Thursday evening.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for light snow and a high of -3 C on Friday – wind chill -13 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.

It's going to be mainly cloudy tonight with a low of -12 C – winch chill -10 this evening and -15 overnight.

The cold temperatures are expected to continue heading into the Family Day long weekend.

On Saturday, we'll see a high of -4 C and a low of -16 C with a 30 per cent chance of snow.

Sunday will see a high of -3 C and a low of -13 C.

The cold temperatures return to Ottawa as skaters hope it will be cold enough for the National Capital Commission to reopen the skateway. The world's largest skateway has only been open for four days this winter.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the commission says Friday's conditions will help in assessing whether the Skateway can safely re-open for the weekend.

"This week's cold weather is giving us a good boost, and we’re working hard to reopen the Skateway as soon as possible," read the statement.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

With files from Josh Pringle