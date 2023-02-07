Snow in the forecast for Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be a snowy day in the capital and temperatures will rise above the freezing mark later this evening.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for snow beginning around noon and a high of -1 C.

The wind chill will make it feel more like -22 this morning and more like -7 this afternoon.

The snow will end early this evening and the forecast is calling for a total snowfall amount of 2 centimetres.

After the snow ends, there will be a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or drizzle changing to a 30 per cent of flurries after midnight.

Temperatures will rise to 2 C this evening before falling overnight.

It will be slightly warmer in the capital on Wednesday. Expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 0 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -7 with the wind chill tomorrow morning.

Skies will stay clear Wednesday evening and the overnight low will be -8 C.

Temperatures will rise above the freezing mark again on Thursday. The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain and a high of 1 C.