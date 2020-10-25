OTTAWA -- For the first time since May 9, snow is in the forecast for Ottawa.

A beautiful, but cool, late October day is in the forecast, with a mix of sun and cloud. However, the Environment Canada forecast calls for a chance of flurries overnight and periods of snow or rain on Monday morning.

"Rarely do you get to Halloween without seeing some snow," said Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips in an interview with CTV News Ottawa on Friday.

There is also chance of flurries Monday night and Tuesday.

The last time it snowed in Ottawa was on May 9, when a trace of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport. Ottawa received 0.4 cm of snow on May 8.

The record for greatest snowfall on Oct. 25 is 1 centimetre of snow, while the Oct. 26 record is 6.8 centimetres, set back in 1997.

Here is a look at the Ottawa forecast:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6C

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow before morning. Low plus 1C.

Monday: Periods of snow or rain changing to rain in the morning. High 4C.

Monday night: Cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. Low minus 3C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers or flurries. High 6C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 7C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 8C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10C and a low of 2C.