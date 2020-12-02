OTTAWA -- A blanket of snow greets the day in Ottawa after several days of rain.

Environment Canada's forecast for the nation's capital includes about 2 to 4 cm of snow throughout the day Wednesday with the temperature holding steady around -2°C.

There is a risk of some freezing drizzle in the morning hours.

Periods of snow should end by midnight and the sky should clear. The overnight low is -4°C.

Thursday's forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning followed by a mainly cloudy afternoon with a high of 4°C.

Friday could see a mix of rain showers or snow flurries with a high of 1°C.

Saturday's outlook is mainly sunny with a high of 0°C.

Travel Advisories issued

There was a warning that parts of the region could see rapidly accumulating snow, leading to dangerous driving conditions.

Environment Canada issued a winter travel advisory for parts of eastern Ontario from Kingston to Belleville as well as rural eastern Ontario such as western Lanark County and South Frontenac.

The weather agency said at 6:30 a.m., "A band of heavy snow has developed over the region and will move east this morning. Quick accumulations of 2 to 4 cm of snow may occur within the next couple of hours."

The advisory cautions drivers to expect icy or slippery conditions on untreated roads.

The weather advisory for the Belleville area ended just before 9 a.m. and the advisory for the Kingston, Lanark and South Frontenac areas ended just after 10 a.m.

New advisories were issued for parts of the Ottawa Valley, including Renfrew and Pembroke areas, as well as areas around Smiths Falls, and along the 401 near Gananoque.