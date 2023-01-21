Snow and fun in South Frontenac for the township's first winter festival

An eastern Ontario township is embracing the recent snowfall with its first winter festival.

The Snow Social is underway this weekend at Point Municipal Park in the town of Sydenham.

Attracting families from around the region, it is the first time the winter festival is on in the community that sits just north of Kingston.

Sleigh rides and games were all part of the event, as was sledding and live music.

Playing around in the snow with her little sister on Saturday, 5-year-old Hazel Donohue says she knows what she’s loved the best.

"The obstacle course," Donohue said

South Frontenac is a rural community with a growing population, especially among young families. The township says it was time to add a winter event to the calendar.

"I think it adds the whole part of the community," South Frontenac Mayor Ron Vandewal said. "Living in the community."

Hazel’s mother Jen Donohue says it is a chance to make memories.

"We appreciate having these events, it’s giving the neighbours a chance to get together and get to know one another, it’s actually quite fun," she says.