Snow and fun in South Frontenac for the township's first winter festival

South Frontenac hosts it’s first annual Snow Social in the town of Sydenham, Ont. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) South Frontenac hosts it’s first annual Snow Social in the town of Sydenham, Ont. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina