Snake on a train closes O-Train station Friday night

A pet snake slithering around an LRT vehicle disrupted O-Train service at Hurdman Station for over an hour Friday night.

OC Transpo said on Twitter at 7:26 p.m. Friday that the eastbound platform at Hurdman Station was closed, "due to an issue with a live animal."

At 8:56 p.m., OC Transpo said the snake "was safe and secure."

"A pet snake on the train has been reunited with its owner."

OC Transpo allows customers on board with small pets, which must be secured in a pet carrier at all times.

Prohibited animals on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train include snakes larger than three metres, all predatory or large birds and non-domesticated cats and dogs.