Arrests made in Ottawa cocaine, weapons bust

The Ottawa Police Service charged two people following a drug bust on Clarence Street last week.

Police say in a news release that officers executed a search warrant at a home on May 2.

Police seized drugs, weapons and cash, including cocaine and crack cocaine.

Officers also seized a prohibited magazine, bullet proof vest, over $3500 in Canadian currency, cellphones and drug packaging materials.

A 19-year-old and a 21-year-old, both from Ottawa, were charged with several counts of Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) offences, including possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of proceeds of crime and breach of probation.

Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.