Ottawa

    • Arrests made in Ottawa cocaine, weapons bust

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    The Ottawa Police Service charged two people following a drug bust on Clarence Street last week.

    Police say in a news release that officers executed a search warrant at a home on May 2.

    Police seized drugs, weapons and cash, including cocaine and crack cocaine.

    Officers also seized a prohibited magazine, bullet proof vest, over $3500 in Canadian currency, cellphones and drug packaging materials.

    A 19-year-old and a 21-year-old, both from Ottawa, were charged with several counts of Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) offences, including possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of proceeds of crime and breach of probation.

    Both are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

