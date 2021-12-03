Christmas arrives three weeks early for skiers in the national capital region.

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. opens for the season today.

Two runs will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Pineault and Allen's Alley.

Ski resorts in Quebec are permitted to operate this ski season at full capacity outside, with COVID-19 health and safety measures in place. All skiers aged 13 and older must show proof of full vaccination to hit the slopes.

"As soon as you arrive, you will be asked to show your proof of vaccination and ID," said Camp Fortune in a statement on its website. "In order to protect the health and safety of customers, important measures have been put in place and they are strictly enforced. You will have to comply at all times."

All skiers are asked to park in the upper parking lot at Camp Fortune and enter via the COVID checkpoint.

Masks are recommended for skiers outside, while masks are mandatory inside the chalet unless seated.

EDELWEISS

Edelweiss ski resort opens for the season on Saturday. The resort in Wakefield, Que. is open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first two weeks of the season are exclusively for members.

Skiers 13 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated to ski at Edelweiss.