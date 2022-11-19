Ski hills anticipating big business in first winter without COVID-19 restrictions

Snow is blowing from the skies and machines at ski hills across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including Camp Fortune and Calabogie Peaks.

Ski hill operators are expecting a big return to the slopes by skiers and snowboarders in this first winter without COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"We're seeing the same kind of booking levels as we did last year, maybe up a little bit, so that's encouraging," says Paul Murphy, owner of the Calabogie Ski Resort.

He says that during the height of the pandemic, his ski hill was at 30 per cent capacity due to restrictions and hesitancy from the public.

"Those restrictions are all gone now and we are hoping that we are not only going to be back to normal but be up a little bit because of that pent up demand," Murphy says.

"Last year, we saw an increase in skier visits at most resorts and this year we're expecting an increase again," Rick Rutherford, chair of the Ontario Snow Resorts Association, told CTV News.

Rutherford says operators are reporting strong interest and sales numbers when it comes to lessons, programming, season passes, and memberships.

"There's nothing but vibrations of excitement happening across Ontario right now," Rutherford says.

Calabogie Peaks is currently in the midst of training this year's batch of ski patrollers. Four-year veteran on the team Rick Levitski is anticipating his job to be much busier this winter than last.

"For the avid skiers, those skiers came," Levitski says. "What the resurgence has been is new skiers."

Operators also say they've taken lessons from the years of down business to improve the experience for this winter.

"A lot of the resorts are selling lift tickets online," says Rutherford. "You can still book those tickets in advance for the time that you want to start."

Online ticketing is an option at Calabogie Peaks, who are also offering RFID swipe passes as well.

"People want to buy products online," adds Murphy. "They don't want to have to come and get into a line up."

Murphy says if the forecast continues as expected, Calabogie Peaks is aiming to open their runs December 10. The owner of Camp Fortune is hopeful the hills could open next weekend.