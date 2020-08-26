OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Wednesday, the same number that was reported on Tuesday.

The 16 new cases reported in Ottawa are among 88 new confirmed cases reported provincewide.

According to Ottawa Public Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 2,871 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa stands at 266 residents.

Twelve people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications, three more than in Tuesday's report. No one is in intensive care.

Around the region, four new cases were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (191 cases total); two new cases were reported by Hasting Prince Edward Public Health (50 cases total); and one new case was reported by Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (112 cases total).

No new cases were reported by the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit or the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases rose for a third day in a row to 174.

Eight new active cases were reported Wednesday.

OPH also reported eight new resolved cases for a total of 2,431 or 84.7 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

Ottawa Public Health continues to day the actual number of COVID-19 infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of lab-confirmed infections.

CASES BY AGE

Seven of the 16 new cases reported Wednesday were in people in their 20s. Two cases were in people 70 or older.

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (110 cases total, 18 active )

) 10-19 years-old: Three new cases (192 cases total, 30 active )

) 20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (483 cases total, 41 active )

) 30-39 years-old: One new case (387 cases total, 23 active )

) 40-49 years-old: Two new cases (358 cases total, 14 active )

) 50-59 years-old: One new case (388 cases total, 28 active )

) 60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (279 cases total, 10 active )

) 70-79 years-old: One new case (196 cases total, 2 active )

) 80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total, 0 active )

) 90+ years: One new case (201 cases total, 3 active)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are seven active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

One new outbreak was added to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, child care centres, and other institutions experiencing an outbreak are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services

Billingswood Manor

Carling Family Shelter

Chartwell Rockcliffe Retirement Residence (NEW)

Christian Horizons

Garry J. Armstrong

St. Louis Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.