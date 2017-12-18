

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Six people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash southeast of Ottawa.

It happened on Highway 138, between McLean Road and Allaire Road, in North Stormont Township Sunday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police say a northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a second vehicle. A third southbound vehicle then struck the two other vehicles.

The man driving the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Five people in the second vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.