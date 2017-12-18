Six people injured in Hwy 138 crash
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, December 18, 2017 4:04AM EST
Six people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash southeast of Ottawa.
It happened on Highway 138, between McLean Road and Allaire Road, in North Stormont Township Sunday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police say a northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a second vehicle. A third southbound vehicle then struck the two other vehicles.
The man driving the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Five people in the second vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate.