Six people facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking in Pembroke, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Pembroke, Ont. says six people are facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking following the execution of search warrants at two apartments on Wednesday.

Police say they seized over 50-grams of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine pills and nearly 10-grams of MDMA when they searched the two apartments along Moffat Street.

Officers note that scales, packaging material and replica firearms/pellet guns were also seized.

The OPP adds that police are currently investigating links between this seizure and recent overdoses that caused deaths in the community.

Ben Lush, 39, Emma Jenkins, 19, Ian Arsenault, 41, Teresa Hammill, 23, Roseanne Sylvester, 40, Black Tysick, 57, are all charged with different counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Arsenault is additionally charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

Tysick and Sylvester are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 9.

The other accused are schedule to appear for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.