OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Six people facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking in Pembroke, Ont.

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Pembroke, Ont. says six people are facing charges related to drug trafficking following the execution of search warrants at two apartments on Wednesday. (OPP/ handout) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Pembroke, Ont. says six people are facing charges related to drug trafficking following the execution of search warrants at two apartments on Wednesday. (OPP/ handout)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Pembroke, Ont. says six people are facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking following the execution of search warrants at two apartments on Wednesday.

    Police say they seized over 50-grams of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine pills and nearly 10-grams of MDMA when they searched the two apartments along Moffat Street.

    Officers note that scales, packaging material and replica firearms/pellet guns were also seized.

    The OPP adds that police are currently investigating links between this seizure and recent overdoses that caused deaths in the community.

    Ben Lush, 39, Emma Jenkins, 19, Ian Arsenault, 41, Teresa Hammill, 23, Roseanne Sylvester, 40, Black Tysick, 57, are all charged with different counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    Arsenault is additionally charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

    Tysick and Sylvester are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 9.

    The other accused are schedule to appear for a bail hearing on Thursday.

    Anyone with information about drug trafficking is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News