OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the second straight day with a single digit case count in the capital.

Meantime, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest since July 11, 2020.

No new deaths linked to novel coronavirus were reported on Sunday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,650 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 591 deaths.

The nine new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday follows six cases on Saturday, the lowest one-day case count since August.

There are currently 106 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. That's the lowest number of reported active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since July 11, 2020.

Across Ontario, there are 287 new cases of novel coronavirus. There are 66 new cases in Waterloo Region, 42 new cases in Toronto, 38 in Grey Bruce and 26 in Peel Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 19 to June 25): 8.2 (down from 9.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 18 to June 24): 1.3 per cent (down from 1.7 per cent June 16-22)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.68

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 25:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 708,561 (+9,364)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 216,372 (+19,335)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 77 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 24 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 869,410 (+53,820 Pfizer & +33,200 Moderna this week)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported six people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday.

There is one person in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 2

60-69: 1

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 is at its lowest level since July 2020.

There are 106 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 118 active cases on Saturday.

OPH reported that 21 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,953.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,619 (+27)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 338 (+11)

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 30

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 11 (+1)

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,636 (+27)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 84 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,274 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new case (3,553 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,215 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,226 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,630 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,323 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,957 total cases)

70-79 years-old: No new cases (1,092 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One case removed from the total

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One case removed from the total

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Quebec is not releasing COVID-19 information on weekends.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Hotel/Bed and Breakfast: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Portia Learning Centre (June 15) La Coccinelle Des Sentiers (June 15)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain – facility wide (May 19) Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.