Buyer beware: Cybersecurity expert warns about Amazon Prime Day scams
As thousands of Canadians are on the hunt for deals during Amazon Prime Day this week, cybersecurity experts are sounding the alarm over fraudsters posing as the company online.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days started on Tuesday and will run until Wednesday. The event, exclusively for Prime members, is offering hundreds of major discounts on merchandise.
Cybersecurity expert Ritesh Kotak says the company has been warning of scams on its site, after over 1,000 new Amazon domain names were created in the last month. Kotak says it’s likely that most of those new websites, offering deals and discounts linked to Amazon, will be fraudulent.
"There's going to be a lot of fake websites out there and you might get links saying, 'click on this because we have this fantastic deal related to Amazon Prime,'" Kotak told CTV's Patricia Boal on Tuesday.
"You're going to click on it, but in actuality it’s going to take you to a fake site that is going to try to collect your information and, in some cases, you might be shipped a product, but it could be counterfeit."
Kotak says fraudsters have become more sophisticated and it can often be difficult to distinguish between a real or fake version of the Amazon website.
"These hackers and fraudsters are able to use generative AI tools to make it really mirror one from the website, and they can do it with just a click of a mouse," he said.
CTV News Ottawa reported in August about a Gatineau, Que. woman who fell victim to a phone scam that resulted in the loss of $12,000. The woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be Amazon, alleging that her credit card had been used for a fraudulent purchase.
Similar frauds to this are becoming more common, especially during Prime Days.
"What I tell people is to use the app when possible, and when using a browser, double-check the URL at the top. Make sure it says Amazon or Amazon.ca and look for the little padlock. If the padlock is not there, don't use that site," he said.
Kotak also suggests not clicking external links to get to Amazon's website. It is more secure to go to the real website and enter your credentials through there. He also suggests enabling two-factor authentication and to avoid recycling passwords.
Kotak says the scams are becoming "much more sophisticated" and that it’s important to do your due diligence before making any purchases.
"Go through the app or the website, validate and verify, because it's very easy to get scammed by one of these hackers," he said.
"A lot of these high-tech crimes have very low-tech solutions."
Amazon reported nearly half of the impersonation scams reported to the company in August 2024 worldwide were false messages from scammers alerting you about a fraudulent order that doesn’t exist.
"In addition to Amazon’s resources like the Message Center, please check your bank account to spot any unusual activity before clicking on links or sharing information over the phone. Report a scam using Amazon’s self-reporting tool or contact Customer Service to report anything suspicious," the company says on its website.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights put on a show over Ottawa-Gatineau
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
Hurricane Milton will likely hit Florida cities like Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach
Hurricane Milton is expected to leave a path of devastation across central Florida, from Tampa in the west to Daytona Beach in the east.
'This is just horrific': Meteorologist becomes emotional while providing Hurricane Milton update
A seasoned American meteorologist became emotional on air as he gave an update on a major hurricane, later suggesting the reason behind his strong reaction.
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
B.C. man convicted of killing neighbour's chihuahua to protect his chickens
A British Columbia provincial court judge says a Boston Bar man who shot a teacup Chihuahua named Bear claiming it was menacing his chickens was not justified in killing the animal.
Liberals considering proroguing Parliament amid document impasse? Freeland says 'no'
The minority Liberal government is not considering proroguing Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday, despite persisting uncertainty over who is willing to keep propping them up and procedural wrangling over a Conservative led-privilege debate.
Hertz tells B.C. tribunal online reservations do not 'guarantee' an available car
A man who showed up at a rental car company only to be told his online reservation would not be honoured is entitled to compensation, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as judge reads decision
Emotions boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died.
'I find it really disheartening': Family calls out police after Ottawa senior falls victim to theft in parking lot
On September 11, Madeleine Gervais was the victim of a theft in Ottawa's west end. It happened in the Loblaws parking lot in College Square, when she was approached by a man and a woman who insisted to help her load her groceries into her car.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP looking for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for robbery
Police in New Brunswick are trying to track down a man they consider “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly crashed a vehicle, waved a weapon at police, and fled in a stolen vehicle.
-
Order of Canada-winning cartoonist cut from Halifax paper
International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
Toronto
-
Toronto rapper 'Top5' brags about time in jail, thanks guards he says gave him cellphones
More than two weeks have passed since Hassan Ali walked out of a Toronto courtroom a free man, after prosecutors decided not to move forward with a first-degree murder trial against the local rapper.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
Montreal
-
Longueuil boy scalded after neighbour allegedly pours boiling water on him
A 10-year-old boy in Longueuil is recovering after his neighbour allegedly poured boiling water on him. Longueuil Police (SPAL) said the woman was arrested and could face assault charges.
-
-
Man killed in bus collision in Plateau
An 18-year-old man has died following a collision with an STM bus on Tuesday afternoon in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 144 closed between Cartier and Gogama
A crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 144 has closed the road north of Sudbury.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
Windsor
-
Toronto couple pleads guilty to involvement in $13M drug investigation that started in Windsor
A Toronto couple pleaded guilty to involvement in a $13-million drug investigation that started in Windsor.
-
Police investigating two Windsor school break-ins
The Windsor Police Service is investigating two break-ins that took place at schools in the city last week.
-
'The onus is on the City of Windsor': Loosened HAZMAT restrictions require city to step up
The busiest international crossing in North America is about to get busier — and it’s put the City of Windsor in a position to prepare for potential worst-case scenarios.
London
-
London police chief presents statistics: Despite progress, more time is needed to do better
Speaking in front of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, London Police Services (LPS) Chief Thai Truong gave an update on policing Tuesday.
-
Tracking Hurricane Milton: Storm becomes world's strongest of 2024
After reaching peak intensity with wind speeds of 180 m.p.h. (285 km/h) on Monday night, Milton became the strongest storm on our planet for 2024.
-
'20 minutes for something that should take five': Drivers, businesses grow weary over Wellington construction
Drivers and businesses along Wellington Street in London’s downtown area continue to feel the pain as the city works on the downtown loop for the bus rapid transit project (BRT).
Kitchener
-
'A devastating loss': Decades of army, air force memorabilia lost to massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Regional councillors show support for extension of hybrid shelter funding
The future of a hybrid shelter in Waterloo is up for discussion.
-
How a University of Guelph app is opening doors – literally
An app developed at the University of Guelph is aimed at making accessible doors more accessible.
Barrie
-
Driver in deadly pedestrian crash that claimed college student's life receives conditional sentence
A 20-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a speeding car that struck and killed an international student in Barrie last summer pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death on Tuesday but will not spend any time behind bars.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Muskoka
Police in Huntsville are investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday morning.
-
Police arrest suspect accused of setting cat on fire in parking lot
Police arrested a man accused of setting an animal on fire in Orillia, Ont. last month.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba PCs say invoice from intimacy coach was actually for a car rental
Concerns are being raised over a questionable PC campaign expense, after an invoice for a car rental was submitted by a company advertising sex and intimacy coaching.
-
New security screening in place at Canada Life Centre
There’s a new starting line-up at Canada Life Centre, which hockey fans and concertgoers will notice as soon as they walk in.
-
Police launch website to find Manitoba's most wanted offenders
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.
Calgary
-
Stabbing in southeast Calgary sends 1 person to hospital
Calgary police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a stabbing that occurred in the city's southeast on Tuesday evening.
-
'I saw colours I'd never seen before': Aurora borealis lights up Alberta skies
If you were outside and looked up Monday night, you likely witnessed one of Mother Nature's most spectacular displays.
-
B.C. teen who recorded album with Flaming Lips has died
A teen recording artist from Fernie, B.C., who made music with the Flaming Lips has died. Nell Smith's family confirmed her death in a social media post earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with minivan during memorial ride: RCMP
A 38-year-old Beaumont resident is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend.
-
Edmonton transit ridership growing faster than city population
Edmonton's transit system is seeing record usage, with six million trips taken in September.
-
Alberta premier's key strategist on addiction recovery to exit role
One of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s key advisers and the driving force behind the province’s recovery-focused addiction treatment policy is leaving the job.
Regina
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
Canada's highest court hears arguments that provincial jail policy violates the Charter
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) appeared in the Supreme Court of Canada Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets provincial correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
NDP reveals under-staffing at Saskatchewan Cancer Agency
A memo from the Saskatchewan Government Employees Union (SGEU) has painted a picture of healthcare workers on the brink – with under-staffing and burnout directly impacting quality of patient care within the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA).
Saskatoon
-
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
-
'Getting tough': Sask. political leaders outline plans to tackle the drug trade with stronger policing
In the wake of a near-fatal overdose at the doorstep of Saskatoon’s safe consumption site last week, the province’s political leaders are weighing in with their strategies to help those struggling with drug addiction.
-
Saskatoon mom scrambling to keep a roof over her head after finding mould in her suite
A Saskatoon mom is desperately fighting eviction after she discovered mould in her suite and reported it to her landlord.
Vancouver
-
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate
Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.
-
23 doctors from Metro Vancouver sign letter questioning B.C. Conservative policies
An open letter signed by 23 doctors and one nurse practitioner in B.C.’s Lower Mainland highlights their concerns about the potential for cuts to the health-care system if John Rustad’s Conservatives form government after this month’s provincial election.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate
Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.
-
Retrial date set for man accused in murders of B.C. gang member, innocent teen
A retrial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in Vancouver in 2018.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.