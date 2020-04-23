OTTAWA -- The Crossroads Children’s Mental Health Centre says there’s a “range of behaviours” parents may be seeing to alert you that a child is struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Associate Executive Director Natasha McBrearty says the centre is hearing from parents about their children being “anxious” about what’s going on or feeling “angry and frustrated” they can’t get out and play with their friends.

Speaking with CTV Morning Live, McBrearty said the COVID-19 pandemic is an added stressor in a child’s life, but they may not have the skills to recognize and tell their parents how they are feeling.

So, parents need to look for changes in their behaviour to make sure they’re doing okay.

“You might see things like excessive crying or lots of clinginess. It might come out in acting out behaviours or being really irritable,” McBrearty said Thursday morning.

“Some kids might revert to behaviours that we thought they had outgrown, like being able to sleep in their own beds or accidents toileting. It might come out in physical symptoms.”

McBrearty says there’s a “whole range of behaviours that you be might seeing alerting you that your child is struggling.”

If you are wondering how to tell your child about COVID-19 and the physical distancing measures, McBrearty said it’s important to follow their lead.

“Answering their questions honestly, but really focusing on the things that they can control. So when kids are asking questions, really emphasizing all the things they can do to make sure they’re helping to prevent the spread as well.”

McBrearty says the Crossroads Children’s Mental Health is open during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering virtual services for children 12 and under and their families.

“Sometimes just having that validation and making a few small changes can have a really big impact.”