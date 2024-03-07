Significant rainfall this weekend: Environment Canada issues special weather statement

A special weather statement indicating significant rainfall for the Ottawa area has been issued for the weekend by Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued the statement on Thursday, saying the capital will see 20 to 40 mm of rain Saturday through Sunday. It adds freezing rain is also possible.

“A low pressure system will bring widespread rain across southern Ontario this weekend. Rain will move over the area Saturday morning and progress eastward across the region,” reads the weather agency’s statement.

Environment Canada adds that snowfall accumulation is possible on Sunday.

“The rain is expected to change over to snow on Sunday as colder air moves over the region,” reads the statement.

While the weather agency says at this point, there’s still uncertainty about rainfall amounts, it asks people to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts and to consult with their local conservation authority for information about flooding.\

Tonight, we'll see a low of -5 C and clear skies.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 9 C.

Temperatures will slightly drop on the weekend to reach a high of 3 C Saturday and Sunday.