Showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be a cool and rainy fall day in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and this evening.

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers tonight, and temperatures will fall to 10 C overnight.

It will be slightly cooler on Wednesday – expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 14 C.

It will be windy with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will drop all the way down to 2 C overnight.

The sunshine returns on Thursday with a high of 13 C.