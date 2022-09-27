Showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Tuesday
It will be a cool and rainy fall day in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and this evening.
There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers tonight, and temperatures will fall to 10 C overnight.
It will be slightly cooler on Wednesday – expect cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 14 C.
It will be windy with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will drop all the way down to 2 C overnight.
The sunshine returns on Thursday with a high of 13 C.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
BREAKING | Danish premier 'cannot rule out' sabotage to gas pipelines
The Danish prime minister said Tuesday that she 'cannot rule out' sabotage after three leaks were detected on Russian natural gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea to Europe.
Here's how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year
Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defence test
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 11.3 million kilometres away.
Office safety concerns grow as border restrictions ease, possible COVID-19 wave looms
Some Canadian workers are raising concerns about a full return to office and work travel as Ottawa lifts all remaining border restrictions and experts warn of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Here's what the end of border restrictions means for the Blue Jays
The end of Canadian COVID-19 border restrictions means unvaccinated baseball players could be facing the Toronto Blue Jays at home in the playoffs.
Atlantic
-
Military deploys to N.S., P.E.I., N.L. to help with Fiona clean up
Hundreds of Canadian military personnel are deploying to communities in Atlantic Canada affected by post-tropical storm Fiona to assist with clean-up efforts, the commander of Joint Task Force Atlantic said in a news conference Monday.
-
Most P.E.I. residents without power two days after Fiona
Tens of thousands of Islanders are still without power two days after Fiona battered Prince Edward Island.
-
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
Toronto
-
Hydro One sending 30 employees to Nova Scotia to help with storm cleanup
Ontario’s Hydro One is sending 30 employees to Nova Scotia to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses still without electricity after post-tropical storm Fiona ravaged Atlantic Canada last week.
-
Ontarians celebrating Diwali raise concerns over election date clashing with festival
Some Ontarians who celebrate Diwali are criticizing the fact that the province's municipal elections fall during the South Asian holiday, which many liken to Christmas.
-
Police arrest 27-year-old man accused of placing camera in women's bathroom at Tim Hortons
A 27-year-old man has been charged after police said they found a hidden camera inside the women’s bathroom at a Tim Hortons.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Liberal leader goes on media blitz in final week of campaign
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is on a media blitz to raise her profile ahead of next week's election.
-
QS candidate steps down after video shows her removing PQ flyer from mailbox
A candidate for Quebec solidaire (QS) is stepping down after videos surfaced online showing her removing a rival's flyer from a homeowner's mailbox while campaigning.
-
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Orillia OPP lay first-degree murder charge in 'historic' case going back over 12 years
Orillia OPP has laid a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was first reported missing more than 12 years ago.
-
London
-
Rainfall warnings in effect for the region
Rainfall warnings are in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce counties. Environment Canada predicts rainfall amounts of anywhere from 40-60mm with showers tapering off this evening.
-
Stabbing being investigated by LPS
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police. Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.
-
London, Ont. woman is last surviving member of famous Masse family
At one point, they were believed to be the largest family in North America — but now, only one remains. Monica Wolf (formerly Masse) lives in London, about 80 kilometers south of the town of Saint Joseph, Ont. where she and her 10 brothers and 10 sisters grew up.
Winnipeg
-
'I was shaking': Group says Winnipeg restaurant was ageist after asking for pre-payment
A group of young adults is raising concerns over an incident at a Winnipeg restaurant they feel was ageist.
-
Winnipeg man killed in crash involving six motorcycles
A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg died Saturday following a crash involving six motorcycles.
-
Winnipeg mayoral candidate resurrects pledge to open Portage and Main
A Winnipeg mayoral candidate is pledging to bring down the barriers at Portage and Main, despite the results of a plebiscite held on the issue four years ago.
Kitchener
-
Driver seriously hurt after Hwy. 6 crash near Mount Forest
A driver has been seriously injured following a crash on Highway 6 near Mount Forest on Monday evening.
-
Section of Victoria Street closed in Kitchener for hydro pole repair
A portion of a major road in Kitchener has been closed off Tuesday morning.
-
Multiple code reds reported in Waterloo region Monday
Waterloo regional hospitals dealt with ambulance gridlock Monday, as paramedics reported an increase in Code Red instances.
Calgary
-
City councillor seeks to restrict distribution of graphic anti-abortion flyers
A Calgary city councillor is pushing for restrictions around the door-to-door distribution of graphic anti-abortion flyers.
-
Airline industry, travellers rejoice over lifting of COVID-19 border restrictions
Ottawa announced Monday it will officially lift all COVID-19 border restrictions as of Oct. 1, a move that's been called for by those within the airline industry for months.
-
Aid from afar: Albertans looking to lend a hand to those impacted by Fiona
Blowers & Grafton restaurants provide a taste of home for Atlantic Canadians now in Alberta, but they're looking to do even more this week: help those impacted by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection: NDP claims victory as Teed takes commanding share of vote
Saskatchewan New Democratic Party candidate Nathaniel Teed had a strong lead once the count got underway in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection — a trend that never faltered as the night wore on.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater researchers see 2nd-highest levels of pandemic
The University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring Sasktoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 observed the second-highest levels of the pandemic during its most recent round of sampling.
-
Saskatoon police charge 2nd person with murder in woman's disappearance
A second person stands accused of murder in a missing Saskatoon woman's presumed death.
Edmonton
-
Cyclist dies after being hit by LRT train in northeast Edmonton
A man in his 30s was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by an LRT train at the Clareview Station in northeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton considering drug-checking program to reduce poisoning deaths
A harm-reduction strategy that sees illegal street drugs tested for deadly substances before being used is under consideration in Edmonton.
-
Officer slashed with knife by man who ran through airport security: RCMP
Charges have now been laid after a man barged through security at the Edmonton International Airport on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Shows cancelled due to safety concerns at theatre near Vancouver encampment
A local funk band says a venue in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside cancelled the booking for an upcoming show because the sidewalk outside has become part of the Hastings Street homeless encampment.
-
'Death by a thousand cuts': Vancouver business community urges slashing of red tape
Small business owners says staff shortages and vandalism aren't the only things making it hard to operate in Vancouver.
-
ABC drops school board candidate over charitable foundation's troubles with CRA
A Better City has dropped one of its candidates for school board after learning a foundation he is a director of recently had its charitable status revoked by the Canada Revenue Agency.
Regina
-
'A huge need for housing': Advocates call for winter shelter plan for Regina's houseless population
It’s been almost a year after the events surrounding Camp Hope brought the struggles of Regina’s houseless population to the forefront. However, many in the Queen City are once again struggling to find shelter.
-
Riders' Clark and Williams to make return against Bombers
Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dan Clark and wide receiver Duke Williams are expected to return to the lineup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.
-
Regina plans for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Friday Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. Events in and around Regina are planned to commemorate the second iteration of the national day of remembrance and reflection.