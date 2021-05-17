Advertisement
Shots fired at vehicle in south Ottawa
Published Monday, May 17, 2021 1:56PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are seeking witnesses to a shooting that happened over the weekend in the city’s south end.
Officers responded to a call about possible shots fired sometime between 5 and 6 a.m. Saturday near Karsh Drive and Southland Crescent.
No one was injured, but a vehicle was damaged by bullets, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.