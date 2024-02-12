Shots fired at Ottawa Catholic elementary school Sunday evening

OTTAWA
    Ottawa police are investigating a shooting at an elementary school in Ottawa's west end.

    Coun. Laine Johnson says police responded to reports of shots fired at St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School on Field Street Sunday evening.

    "Evidence that firearms were discharged was located," Johnson said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    There are no reports of injuries.

    The principal of St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School sent a letter to families Monday morning explaining the situation, saying someone had damaged the school's fence.

    "Neighbours in the vicinity heard gunfire and promptly contacted the police," Mark Kennedy said.

    "Upon investigation, the police discovered that someone had damaged the school's fence; this will be fixed as soon as possible."

    Kennedy said police advised that it was safe to open the school for students Monday morning.

    "I understand that events like these can be concerning, and I want to assure you that our students and staff's safety and well-being are our top priority," Kennedy wrote. "Our students will be supported as needed if they are upset by the events last night in their neighbourhood. Our school remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone."

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222. 

