Shots fired at Ottawa Catholic elementary school Sunday evening
Ottawa police are investigating a shooting at an elementary school in Ottawa's west end.
Coun. Laine Johnson says police responded to reports of shots fired at St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School on Field Street Sunday evening.
"Evidence that firearms were discharged was located," Johnson said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
There are no reports of injuries.
The principal of St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School sent a letter to families Monday morning explaining the situation, saying someone had damaged the school's fence.
"Neighbours in the vicinity heard gunfire and promptly contacted the police," Mark Kennedy said.
"Upon investigation, the police discovered that someone had damaged the school's fence; this will be fixed as soon as possible."
Kennedy said police advised that it was safe to open the school for students Monday morning.
"I understand that events like these can be concerning, and I want to assure you that our students and staff's safety and well-being are our top priority," Kennedy wrote. "Our students will be supported as needed if they are upset by the events last night in their neighbourhood. Our school remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial Arrivecan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
Hamilton police release new details in search for son who allegedly murdered father in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Hamilton police released new details about the 22-year-old son wanted in connection with the murder of his father on Saturday night.
Insurance premiums likely to be higher for EVs, report shows
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
'A Canada thing': Popular menu hack convinces A&W to offer South Asian-style sandwich
On Monday, that Canada-wide status was truly solidified when A&W Canada launched the spicy piri piri potato buddy from coast to coast.
2 people missing after falling through Charleston Lake ice in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say the search continued on Monday for two people missing after falling through the ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario.
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
What to know about a shooting at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Texas during Sunday services
A woman’s motive for opening fire in celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch was unclear Monday, a day after the shooting sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services.
Egypt is threatening to void its decades-old peace treaty with Israel. What does that mean?
With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to send Israeli troops into Rafah, a city in Gaza on the border with Egypt, the Egyptian government is threatening to void a decades-old peace treaty.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Nor'easter forecast to pass south of N.S. Tuesday into Wednesday, bring up to 30 cm of snow
Another snowstorm is expected to hit Nova Scotia this week with Environment Canada warning of up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected by noon Wednesday, along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.
-
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
-
Not-so-sweet love connection: N.S. RCMP warn public of 'romance scams'
The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning people to be wary of “romance scams” ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government loses Bill 124 appeal in Ontario court
Ontario's top court has rejected the provincial government's Bill 124 appeal, which more than one million workers argued infringed on their collective bargaining rights.
-
Toronto ride-hail drivers net just $6.37 an hour in 'legislated poverty', report says
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
-
Housing prices expected to hit 'bottom' in Toronto this spring: RBC report
Canada is seeing 'early signs' of a housing market upturn and Toronto could see prices bottom out this spring, a recent report from the Royal Bank of Canada says.
Montreal
-
Thinking of buying or selling your home? Here's why these realtors say now's the time
Interest rates may still be sky-high, but you should consider buying or selling your home now, according to three Montreal real estate agents.
-
Denis Villeneuve, Timothee Chalamet coming to Montreal to promote Dune: Part 2
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and American actor Timothee Chalamet will be in Montreal to promote the film Dune: Part 2.
-
Quebec alcohol prices are going up -- with one exception
Quebec's liquor board, the SAQ, will be raising its prices in May. Wines priced at $15 or less will not go up in price.
Northern Ontario
-
Child brought to CHEO after putting syringe in mouth at Ottawa park: paramedics
Ottawa paramedics say a 2-year-old girl was taken to CHEO as a precaution Saturday after she found a syringe at a local park and put it in her mouth.
-
Ontario brewery slammed with negative reviews, abusive calls after hosting Trudeau
An Ontario brewery that hosted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week says it’s been inundated with hundreds of hateful messages since then.
-
Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69
A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.
London
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run on Highbury Avenue North
A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Highbury Avenue North in the early morning hours of Monday.
-
Doug Ford government loses Bill 124 appeal in Ontario court
Ontario's top court has rejected the provincial government's Bill 124 appeal, which more than one million workers argued infringed on their collective bargaining rights.
-
Super Bowl: Kansas City Chiefs defeat San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect in custody after deaths of 3 children, 2 women in southern Manitoba
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating five suspicious deaths at three locations in in southern Manitoba.
-
WPS to give new details on North End standoff that led to 3 officers being shot
Winnipeg police are set to give an update on an incident that led to three officers being shot while investigating reports of a woman being held against her will in an apartment building.
-
Monday morning fires causing road closures in Winnipeg
Winnipeg drivers might experience some disruptions to their Monday morning commutes as a pair of fires are causing road closures in the city.
Kitchener
-
Immersive augmented reality initiative revives Guelph's rich Black heritage
This Black History Month, a new project in Guelph is harnessing technology to illuminate the city’s vibrant Black history
-
Guelph couple carjacked after stopping to help woman on side of road
An elderly couple from Guelph almost had their car stolen after they stopped to help a woman on the side of the road.
-
Young drivers from Cambridge caught going 60 km/h over, double the speed limit: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two young drivers after they say they caught one going double the speed limit on the highway and another going 60 km/h over.
Calgary
-
WestJet could face costly delivery delays due to panel blowout on Boeing plane
The fallout from a mid-flight panel blowout on a Boeing Co.-made 737 Max plane last month has reached Canada, as WestJet confronts indefinite delays on dozens of aircraft deliveries.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER After Monday, Calgary's temps will remain below freezing until Saturday
Daytime highs in Calgary over the weekend were warmer than average, sitting between 4 C to 6 C. The maximum temperature on Monday will remain above seasonal, but that high of 2 C will also be the start of a cooler trend.
-
Jonas Brothers coming to Calgary Stampede
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will be making the trip this summer to perform at the Calgary Stampede, officials announced Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating after man injured in shooting
A shooting that saw an extended police presence in Saskatoon’s Riversdale area is currently under investigation.
-
Blades beat out Broncos for 8th straight win, seize playoff spot
The Saskatoon Blades have become the first Western Hockey League team (WHL) to acquire a spot in the postseason following a 3-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos.
-
Saskatoon police investigating early morning homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide.
Edmonton
-
Concrete slab thrown onto vehicle from Edmonton overpass
Police are looking for a person who threw objects at vehicles on Whitemud Drive on Saturday.
-
Nearly half of women say they've experienced harassment, sexual assault at work
Nearly one-in-two women have reported experiencing harassment or sexual assault in the workplace during their career, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
-
Canada to help Chile battle wildfires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be sending firefighting experts and equipment to Chile as the country battles wildfires.
Vancouver
-
Here's how much snow North Shore mountains got over the weekend
The North Shore mountains finally saw some snow over the weekend, after a challenging season that has forced ski resorts into multiple day-long closures.
-
Shooting near Coquitlam Centre sparks large police presence
Coquitlam RCMP swarmed the outside of a Cactus Club Cafe late Sunday evening after a shooting.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app
Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial Arrivecan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.
Regina
-
From Super Bowl LVIII to Regina, Queen City Ex to host Ludacris
Fresh off his surprise cameo performance at Super Bowl LVIII, the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced that rapper Ludacris will be performing at the 2024 Queen City Ex.
-
Moose Jaw man wanted on Canada wide warrant arrested
A 25-year-old man from Moose Jaw wanted on a Canada wide warrant has been arrested.
-
Surveillance footage shows attempted arson at Regina church
Surveillance footage shows a suspect attempting to burn down a church in downtown Regina earlier this week.