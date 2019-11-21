

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - There is limited supply in Ottawa of the high dose flu vaccine, the formula specifically recommended for seniors, Ottawa Public Health reports.

Callers to CTV News say they have been told that version of the vaccine will not be available for a few weeks.

“We do not have any high dose flu vaccine in the fridge here at Ottawa Public Health.” says Marie-Claude Turcotte, Program Manager of the Immunization Team. “Some physicians may still have the high dose in their fridge that we have distributed up until now.”

A new shipment of high dose vaccine is expected in early to mid-December.

Seniors are urged not to wait, and to get vaccinated with the regular dose, of which there is plenty of supply.

There have been 22 reported cases of the flu since early September, which is a usual number for this time of year, says Turcotte. The peak of the flu seas is usually during or immediately following the Christmas holidays.

This year is the first year a high dose vaccine was to be available to people over the age of 65. It has 4 times the concentrate and is expected to be more effective for the older generation.

“The vaccine is your best defense- it not only protects your but those around you- your family and your community,” says Dr. Genevieve Cadieux with OPH.

Flu vaccine clinics offered by Ottawa Public Health have ended for the year, but the shot is still available through doctors’ offices and pharmacies.