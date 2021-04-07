KINGSTON -- Health officials in Kingston say they've been unable to contact all customers who may have been exposed to a COVID-19 case at Walmart.

Medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced on Wednesday there is a confirmed case at the Walmart Superstore on Midland Avenue in Kingston.

The health unit says customers who were shopping in the Walmart Superstore on April 3, between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. may be affected and are recommended to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health follows up with close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of case management and contact tracing.

The health unit says if the contact tracing team are unable to identify close contacts of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, a public release may be issued to reach those contacts.