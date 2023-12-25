OTTAWA
    Shepherds of Good Hope serves up Christmas lunch

    The Shepherds of Good Hope shelter in downtown Ottawa brought some festive cheer to residents on Christmas Day.

    From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., people stopped in for a warm meal and some Christmas cheer, with carollers entertaining diners Christmas Day.

    In a Christmas message posted to social media, Shepherds of Good Hope CEO Stephen Bartolo and Shepherds of Good Hope Foundation CEO David Gourlay thanked frontline staff, volunteers, residents, people who access the Shepherds' services, and donors for their support over the last year.

    "It's the holiday season. It's the time to be with our family and friends. Thank you to everybody who has contributed to the Shepherds of Good Hope over the last year," Gourlay said. "As you enjoy the holiday season, please keep in mind the people experiencing chronic homelessness in our community. It's a time of compassion. It's a time of empathy, and all of us think about those who are vulnerable this holiday season and look for hope, opportunity, and dignity."

